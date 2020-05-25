Eminem will host an online listening party for the 20th anniversary of & # 39; The Marshall Mathers LP & # 39;

WENN / Dan Jackman

During the Spotify event scheduled for May 27, devotees can join the hitmaker & # 39; The Real Slim Shady & # 39; in a live question-and-answer session, as well as listen to their hit 2000 release.

Rap icon Eminem celebrates the 20th anniversary of their hit album "The Marshall Mathers LP" with an online listening party.

The star, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, will host the event on the music streaming service Spotify on Wednesday, May 27, at a time yet to be determined, when fans can join him in a live question-and-answer session. , and listen to the 2000 release, which featured the singles "Stan", "The Real Slim Shady" and "The Way I Am".

Eminem is also unveiling a new product line to commemorate the occasion, including a limited-edition "Stan Varsity" hoodie, while other celebrations are reportedly preparing to entertain fans in the isolation of the coronavirus. .

He invited devotees based in the USA. USA Keep up to date on developments by texting to a special number (313-666-7440) or visiting their website (https://www.eminem.com/) for more details.

"The Marshall Mathers LP" consolidated Eminem's place in hip-hop history, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 in the United States and shifting 1.78 million units in its first week to become the best-selling album on the history of the lists. He later lost the title in 2015 to Adele& # 39; s "25".

Eminem, 47, previously admitted that the project will always outshine his future efforts, because it was one of his best jobs.

"I am always chasing The Marshall Mathers LP," he confessed in a 2017 interview with Vulture. "That was the height of what I could do. I just don't have the anger I had back then."