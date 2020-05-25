Elon Musk and Grimes change their baby's name – Up News Info San Francisco

(Up News Info SF / CNN) – Just when you thought you had learned to spell Grimes and Elon Musk's unusual baby name, they left and changed it.

Earlier this month, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk announced the baby's birth in a Twitter post, revealing that his son was named "X Æ A-12 Musk,quot;.

However, speculation arose that the unusual nickname could break the law in California, where the couple lives, as names can only use the 26 alphabetic characters of the English language, according to the state constitution.

On Sunday, Grimes posted a new photo on Instagram, garnering fan comments.

“Did you change the baby's name due to California law? What's the new baby name? "asked a Twitter user in the comments on the latest post.

"X Æ A-Xii,quot; wrote the singer in response, without confirming the reason for the change.

The singer also responded to another comment, saying: “Roman numbers. It looks better tbh. "

Grimes previously broke the meaning of the name for intrigued fans.

The Canadian musician, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, explained that "X,quot; means "the unknown variable,quot;.

Meanwhile, "Æ,quot; is the elven spelling of AI, which is short for artificial intelligence and the word "love,quot; in multiple languages, including Japanese.

"A-12 = forerunner of the SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). Without weapons, without defenses, only speed. Great in battle, but not violent, "he added.

The "A,quot; in the name also represents "Archangel,quot;, which she described as her favorite song.

Fans were also intrigued about how to pronounce the name, and the happy couple seems to have different interpretations.

"It's just X, like the letter X. So A.I. Like you said the letter A and then me," Grimes wrote in response to an Instagram query.

However, Musk told podcast host Joe Rogan a different pronunciation of the name.

"I mean it's just X, the letter X. And then, Æ is, like, pronounced,quot; Ash "… and then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution," he said.

X Æ A-Xii is the couple's first child together. Musk has five other children, twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai, from a previous marriage.

