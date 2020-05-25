Eaton Canyon in Altadena Closed on Memorial Day due to massive crowds

%MINIFYHTML446ef0451087544bee6d01bf9f2257de13% %MINIFYHTML446ef0451087544bee6d01bf9f2257de13%

– The trails at Eaton Canyon in Altadena have been closed for Memorial Day after they were hit by large crowds over the weekend.

Eaton Canyon nature areas and trails were closed for part of Sunday and all of Monday due to "overwhelming crowds," the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The parks department said it added trail monitors and horse-riding patrols in anticipation of the busy weekend, but it was not enough. The closure includes all natural areas, the natural center and all trails. It is unclear if the canyon will reopen on Tuesday.

The cell phone video of the Eaton Canyon waterfall on Saturday showed a large crowd, many of whom did not wear masks or physically distance themselves.

"Despite these great efforts by the county, the sheer number of visitors to Eaton Canyon this weekend has made it clear that many people are not practicing the key requirements and recommendations set forth by Public Health and endorsed by the County Parks of Los Angeles, how to wear face covers, physical distancing and avoiding crowded areas, ”the parks department said in a press release.

Earlier this month, Los Angeles County reopened trails during the second phase of its coronavirus recovery plan, which also included the reopening of golf courses and tennis courts.

On Friday, the county reopened parking lots on nearly all of its state beaches and announced that retailers located within closed shopping malls may reopen.