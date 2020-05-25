Dwyane Wade shows the transformation of red hair as her daughter Zaya turns pink

Tik Tok

The former NBA player, husband of Gabrielle Union, presents his new look in a short TikTok video that sees him sitting behind the wheel of a convertible with his 12-year-old son in the passenger seat.

Dwyane Wade it's spicing things up in the middle of the coronavirus quarantine with a whole new look. Just days after teasing a rosy look, the retired NBA superstar debuted her bold red hair through a TikTok video that also features her transgender daughter Zaya sporting a new hairstyle dyed with cotton candy pink.

The video on Saturday, May 23 begins with the 38-year-old basketball pro slowly walking in a pool while Sacred dream"Deep End Freestyle" plays in the background. He then goes on to a scene where he takes the wheels of a convertible while his 12-year-old son sits in the passenger seat.

In his video caption, Wade simply put the hashtags of "#WeDifferent" and "#DeepEnd". The clip was also shared by his actress wife, Gabrielle Union, on his Instagram Story account along with a note that read: "@zayawade and @dwyanewade broke up."

On the same day, Wade also turned to Instagram to share another look at his new hair color. Along with a photo of him perched on a balcony while holding a glass of wine, he wrote: "When they think they know you, change it!" Added "Free" and "Red Hair Don & # 39; t Care" hashtags at the end of the post.

Wade's post on the photo-sharing side has generated positive reactions from his followers. Among them, one of his wife who said: "No Fux Given D is the best" and another of the singer / actress. Janelle Monáe, who simply wrote: "Always". Many others praised the dark red color the former athlete chose.

Gabrielle Union and Janelle Monae reacted to Dwyane Wade's red hair post

In mid-February, Wade spoke of his support for his daughter, who was born as Sion. "Well, we are not the only family that deals with all the things that we have talked about," he told Entertainment Tonight. "We are not the only family that had to deal with surrogacy, to bring our daughter [Kaavia] to the world. We are not the only family that had to deal with gender expression, gender identity, sexuality, with their son". "

Explaining more about why he and his wife decided to present the revelation, Wade stated, "For me, it's always about being able to adapt and be able to learn, and always being able to grow." He went on to note that he has learned "to keep my mind open, keep my eyes open, keep my heart open, keep my thoughts open," adding, "That is what I have been trying to do as I am becoming the man. I've always dreamed of being. "