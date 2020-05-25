Dwyane Wade and Transgender 12 Year Old Get Matching Hair Color!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old daughter, Zaya Wade, made international news, when the NBA player announced that Zaya (formerly Zion) was transgender and planned the transition from male to female.

Well, it seems like Dwyane is coming at least for part of the transition. The father and daughter now have matching hair.

Zaya's hair is deep pink and Dwyane's is fiery red.

