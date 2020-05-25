Dwyane Wade and Transgender 12 Year Old Get Matching Hair Color!

Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old daughter, Zaya Wade, made international news, when the NBA player announced that Zaya (formerly Zion) was transgender and planned the transition from male to female.

Well, it seems like Dwyane is coming at least for part of the transition. The father and daughter now have matching hair.

Zaya's hair is deep pink and Dwyane's is fiery red.

12-year-old Zaya is the daughter of former National Basketball Association player Dwyane Wade and Siohvaughn Funches.

After her parents divorced in 2007, her father married actress Gabrielle Union in 2014. She has an older brother, Zaire, and two younger brothers, Xavier and Kaavia.

He currently attends Sierra Canyon School, where he is a member of the cheerleading team. Wade came out as gay to his family at the age of 11, and he went out publicly in 2019 after attending an LBGT community parade with his family.

She was later revealed to her family and the public as a straight and transgender girl. She is supported by her family in her decision to go out publicly. Wade has been noted for his androgynous fashion style and courage.