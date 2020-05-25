%MINIFYHTML5a7964da66e9c8c28c4883837a7f0da214% %MINIFYHTML5a7964da66e9c8c28c4883837a7f0da214%

It is the first time that drones and planes will be used to combat the locust attack in Rajasthan, B.R. said. Karwa, project manager, Agricultural Technology Management Agency.

Locusts have changed their attack strategy this season and are flying high against their basic nature to fly in low areas. Therefore, the Union agriculture minister Kailash Chowdhary asked the DGCA to help the government with planes that can combat the locust threat from a height by spraying pesticides, it reported.

Additionally, the Rajasthan government is considering tenders so drones can be used to counter the locust threat, he said.

On Monday morning, Jaipur residents woke up to a sudden attack by a swarm of locusts that invaded many parts of the city. The attack was not limited to one colony, but was observed in many areas of the city, surprising residents.

Authorities said it is the first time that locusts have invaded residential areas of the city in the summer months.

Karwa said that locusts entered Jaipur in the winter of 1993 and that after three decades they attacked the city in the summer.

When asked if there was any crop loss with the locusts attacking the crops this season, he said, "Since there are no permanent crops in the fields, there is no loss this season. However, we are taking new steps to verify any losses in the next seasons. "

Meanwhile, agriculture department officials have blamed the neighboring nation of Pakistan on the grounds that it prefers to sit idly by instead of taking steps to control locusts, as these insects have turned the borders of Pakistan and Afghanistan into their hubs of reproduction.

Previously, lobster farming centers were African nations and therefore used to take time to reach India. However, now that the Pakistan-Afghanistan border is becoming their breeding ground, they are entering Rajasthan from Pakistan.

