Drone video shows devastation of San Francisco Fisherman’s Wharf Warehouse fire – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Newly released drone images of the aftermath of a warehouse fire at San Francisco's Fisherman’s Wharf show a facility completely destroyed by the flames that lit the city's coastline over the weekend.

%MINIFYHTML31df202528145be7c7dcce3e12a3647f13% %MINIFYHTML31df202528145be7c7dcce3e12a3647f13%

The fire broke out before dawn on Saturday and completely destroyed a football field-sized warehouse near the north end of Pier 45, a short walk from restaurants and shops at the world-famous tourist spot.

Images of photographer Nathan Wilde's drones shot over the area of ​​the fire showed the smoking ruins of the warehouse that stored the fishing gear used by local fishermen. The crab, shrimp and black cod traps lost in the fire are used to deliver approximately two-thirds of the city's fresh seafood and are estimated to be worth up to $ 5 million.

The fire threatened to disrupt the upcoming Dungeness crab season and the livelihood of dozens of fishermen.

%MINIFYHTML31df202528145be7c7dcce3e12a3647f14% %MINIFYHTML31df202528145be7c7dcce3e12a3647f14%

Pier 45 is home to a mix of marine and maritime businesses and tourist attractions, including the Musée Mécanique, a museum dedicated to historical arcade games, and the SS Jeremiah O’Brien, a historic ship from World War II. They are among the many tourist attractions on the pier.

Teams from the San Francisco Fire Department were expected to remain on the scene until at least Monday, a spokesman for the fire department said.

San Francisco port officials said initial inspections began Sunday to determine the structural integrity of the pier and its structures.

"The findings will be reported to the public," the port said Sunday on social media. "Port tenants affected by the fire will be informed and notified when it is safe to return."

Port officials also said Sunday that tenants of Pier 45 affected by the fire have been connected to disaster relief resources through the San Francisco Office of Economic Development and the San Francisco Workforce.