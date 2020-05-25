Drivers arrested for the COVID-19 pandemic advised locking their cars as vehicle theft increases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Millions of drivers have not been in their vehicle in months, yet the coronavirus has made them even more vulnerable.

With more people than ever staying home to lessen the spread of COVID-19, their sedans, trucks, and SUVs are parked unsupervised on the streets, making them easy targets for opportunistic thieves.

Despite quiet streets and near-nonexistent traffic, vehicle subsidies increased 63% in New York and almost 17% in Los Angeles from January 1 to mid-May, compared to the same period last year.

And many other law enforcement agencies in the US. USA They report an increase in car theft and vehicle thefts, even as violent crime has dramatically decreased across the country in the coronavirus pandemic. It's a low-risk crime with a potentially high reward, police say, especially when many drivers leave their doors unlocked or their keys locked.

"You could also put a sticker on the window that says 'come grab my stuff,'" said an exasperated sheriff.

In Austin last month, a whopping 72% of the 322 stolen vehicles had their keys nearby. The total number of car thefts in April increased by approximately 50% and vehicle thefts increased by 2% since April 2019.

The virus has created a "perfect storm," said Austin Police Sgt. Chris Vetrano, supervisor of the 11 theft auto theft unit investigating stolen vehicle cases.

The Elements for That Storm: Drivers are home and don't use or check their cars regularly. School is over, so teens are trying their luck. Criminals don't have a job, have more free time, or need quick money to maintain a drug habit.

"You can connect to the Internet today and learn to get into vehicles simply by searching YouTube," said Vetrano. (He should know: someone broke into his locked Ford F-150 pickup, one of the most frequently stolen vehicles, about a year ago.)

Det. Salt Lake City Police Greg Wilking said there could be a 22% increase in vehicle thefts from some criminals who quickly work on "auto marauders."

"It really is 10 seconds," he said. "They don't spend much time in their car. It's a resounding success," sometimes in broad daylight.

Wilking is concerned that the numbers will continue to rise because "people become more desperate over time."

However, in Baltimore, a push to reduce the historically high number of vehicle thefts and robberies in the city appears to have been worthwhile. Auto thefts fell 24% and stolen vehicles fell 19% from January to May compared to the same period last year.

Colonel Richard Worley, the patrol chief, in part attributes aggressive efforts to remind residents to lock their cars, take their keys home, and park in well-lit areas. In this case, however, the pandemic has really helped the police:

Residents are home, drive less, and monitor the neighborhood, and officers now have time for proactive patrols because calls to service and violent crime have decreased. A thief was recently arrested with 13 stolen catalytic converters during a motor vehicle stop.

