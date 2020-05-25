Drive-in theaters return during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

FULLERTON (CBSLA) – In this moment of physical distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, a fun activity that is now decades old is back: the theaters that drive.

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center, in collaboration with Frida Cinema, screened "The Princess Bride,quot; on Sunday night at a pop-up drive-in movie theater in Fullerton, and the response was huge.

"We put the tickets on sale Tuesday for a presentation on Saturday night and they sold out in 1:17 seconds," said Muckenthaler Center CEO Farrell Hirch.

The return is not exactly the same.

Everyone should wear masks, stay in their car during the movie, and stay six feet away from each other.

You can't order hot dogs or popcorn, but since you're in your own car, you can bring all of your favorite snacks and drinks.

"In these unique moments, it's kind of weird not being able to go anywhere and it's a good outlet for our family to be outdoors but isolated at the same time," said viewer Henry Gomez.

The film was shown on a large inflatable screen. For audio, tune in to a local radio station.

More emerging theaters could reach other locations in Orange County and Los Angeles County.