Dr. Dre blames social media for ruining artists' mystique, as his business partner Jimmy Iovine says he could have saved the life of a legendary music star

Social media is an excellent tool for many people, but critics say society has changed for the worse. The effects of this new technology in the music industry have been interesting to follow.

Hip hop music legend Dr. Dre believes that social media has changed the way fans view their favorite artists and their creative process.

For the rap magnate, social media websites have removed a layer of mystery that was beneficial to the artist and how his craft was presented.

Rap music sensations mentor like Eminem and 50 Cent shared in new interview with British GQ: "I probably would have hated social media when it was to come. Because there is a certain mystique that is destroyed, you know? I like mysticism. I like to wait. I don't need anyone to know where I am every minute or what I am doing. Or what I'm about to do. There's a certain mystique that came along with the music that was entertaining to wait to see what was about to happen. "

Dre's business partner Jimmy Iovine decided to make a joke: "Old men do things they shouldn't be doing. One of them is wearing V-neck shirts and the other is going to Instagram."

Snoop Dogg's friend admitted, "However, I do have a couple of V-necks." Supporters disagree with what Dre said because they believe social media has helped expose artists who were not good at their personal lives.

On a serious note, Iovine explained, "I don't know the impact of Instagram, it's not mutual. If Michael Jackson had Instagram, would he have ended up healthier? Who knows. I think what happened is that 'great' was never so behind fame like now. Fame is what the coin is. I like it or whatever it is. So fame, and if you're great … musicians until recently, that's why people put out music all the days. That's marketing. But not everything is great because that's impossible. I think "great,quot; has gone back a bit. "

The successful duo is working on building their own high school in California, and it will be free.

Iovine added: "We are starting right outside of USC. And it is for that neighborhood. And it is going to be free. We are doing it with Laurene Powell Jobs (widow of Steve Jobs) and XQ (a fund launched in 2015 to change state education in the United States) and USC. We want to give underestimated children a head start. We want to market our high school; we want it to be attractive for children to stay in school and learn. Most don't want to be there. "

