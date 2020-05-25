Donald Trump pressures North Carolina to call for Republican Party Convention – Up News Info

President Donald Trump visited Twitter on Monday to openly warn North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper that if he doesn't call on whether Charlotte can accommodate the Republican National Convention this summer, Trump will move him elsewhere.

The Republican convention is currently scheduled for August 24-27. The Democratic National Convention is still scheduled for August 17-20 in Milwaukee.

North Carolina moved to Phase 2 on Friday to lift its coronavirus restrictions, which the state says applies at least through June 26 unless modified or canceled. Those guidelines restrict the use of large venues, arenas, and stadiums, which would rule out large-scale events such as political conventions.

Trump, noting that Cooper is a Democrat, tweeted today that Cooper is "unfortunately … still in a closing mood and cannot guarantee that we will be allowed full attendance at the Arena by August."

"Thousands of enthusiastic Republicans and others are making plans to head to beautiful North Carolina in August," Trump continued. "The Governor must give them an immediate response on whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all the jobs and economic development it brings, another site of the Republican National Convention.

"This is not something I want to do," he concluded. "Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!"

To date, North Carolina is number 18 nationally in confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 23,222 confirmed cases and 744 deaths, the CDC said Monday.

"State health officials are working with the RNC and will review their plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte," a Cooper spokesman said today in response to Trump's request. "North Carolina relies on data and science to protect the public health and safety of our state."