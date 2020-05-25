Donald Trump no longer takes hydroxychloroquine for the coronavirus – Up News Info

After weeks of singing the praises of the hydroxychloroquine antimalarial drug as a preventative measure against the coronavirus, and saying last week that he was taking the drug, President Donald Trump revealed in an interview on Sinclair Broadcasting on Sunday that he had "finished, finished." to finish ", his unproven course of treatment. "And by the way, I'm still here … To my knowledge, here I am."

That, on the same day, the World Health Organization paused in COVID-19-related hydroxychloroquine tests after the esteemed medical journal The Lancet published a finding that, among coronavirus patients who received the drug, The authors "estimated a higher mortality rate."

"The Executive Group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity Trial while the Data Security Monitoring Board reviews the data" –@DrTedros # COVID-19 – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 25, 2020

"The authors reported that between # COVID-19 patients who received the drug, when used alone or with a macrolide, estimated a higher mortality rate "-@DrTedros – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 25, 2020

The Food and Drug Administration also issued a warning of possible harmful side effects for the drug, including ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation and, in some cases, death. But Trump has still promoted it as a possible effective treatment for the virus.

"I'm taking it … right now," Trump told surprised journalists at the White House last Monday. "Yes. A couple of weeks ago I started taking it. Because I think it is good. I have heard many good stories. And if it is not good, I will tell you, okay, I will not hurt myself."

"What do you have to lose?" Trump said at the time.