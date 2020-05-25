Doja Cat responds to accusations of racism

Doja Cat He came to Instagram on Sunday to address the accusations of racism.

The 24-year-old artist came under fire this weekend after a 2015 song containing a racist slur resurfaced online. The singer was also accused of participating in racist online chats in the past. Soon, the #DojaCatIsOverParty hashtag started trending on Twitter.

Doja Cat later addressed the allegations in a statement posted on Instagram.

"I want to address what has been happening on Twitter," he began. "I have used public chat rooms for socializing since I was a child. I should not have been to some of those chat room sites, but personally I have never been involved in any racist conversation. I am sorry for everyone. Offended. I am a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I am very proud of where I come from. "

As for the revived track, Doja Cat stated that "it was in no way linked to anything outside of my own personal experience."

"It was written in response to people who often used that term to harm me," he continued. "I tried to change its meaning, but I admit it was a bad decision to use that term in my music."