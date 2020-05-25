Doja Cat apologizes for the racist insult song and more controversy after the backlash!

The star turned to social media to head over and apologize for an older song using racial slurs after the backlash! #DojaCatIsOverParty has been trending on Twitter!

The rapper and singer were accused of being part of some racist online video chats, as well as writing a song titled "Dindu Nuffin,quot;, which is a racist insult used to mock survivors of police brutality.

Apparently, the song was written by Doja in 2015 and simply resurfaced, taking her to the hot water.

The celebrity released a statement in which he apologized and also denied saying anything racist in a chat room.

In the letter she posted on her Instagram, she wrote: ‘I have used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn't have been to some of those chat room sites, but I've never been personally involved in any racist conversation. I feel sorry for everyone I offended. "

As for the controversial song she made in 2015, she explained: "I am a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I am very proud of where I came from. As for the old song that has resurfaced, by no means it was linked to nothing outside of my personal experience. It was written in response to people who used that term to harm me. I tried to change the meaning, but I admit it was a bad decision to use that term in my music. "

Doja Cat went on to emphasize that she is well aware of how much influence and impact she has on others in her role as a public person and artist.

He assured everyone that this is exactly why he is taking the reaction very seriously.

He concluded his letter by telling fans that he loves them and apologizing once again for upsetting so many people, adding: "That is not my character, and I am determined to show that to everyone in the future." Thank you. & # 39;



