Doja Cat has been embroiled in a scandal that is likely to end her career. As MTO News reported, the rapper was caught breaking into "Alt right,quot; chat rooms and making racist comments about blacks.

Yesterday, Doja Cat took to Instagram to apologize for her past racist comments.

"I want to address what has been happening on Twitter," he began. "I have used public chat rooms for socializing since I was a child. I should not have been to some of those chat room sites, but personally I have never been involved in any racist conversation. I am sorry for anyone who has offended you."

Doja refers to the clips that emerged from her entering an ALT-right incel chat room. Shortly after the clips appeared, #DojaIsOverParty was trending on Twitter.

"I am a black woman," she continued. "Half of my family is black from South Africa and I am very proud of where I come from."

Doja went on to explain an old song that recently resurfaced called "Dindu Nuffin,quot;, a title The Source writes refers to "a stylized pronunciation of & # 39; did nothing & # 39;" and a "people in the Alt phrase – The correct spaces on the Internet are used to describe black victims of police brutality."