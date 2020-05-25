Doja Cat apologizes after backlash for joining racist chat rooms

Instagram

The successful & # 39; Say So & # 39; She denies having been involved in racist conversations and addresses her 2015 song & # 39; Dindu Nuffin & # 39; whose title is considered & # 39; a pejorative term used to mock blacks who commit crimes & # 39 ;.

Doja Cat he broke his silence after he landed in the hot water for his participation in TinyChat groups known to be racist. After people tried to cancel the singer by making #DojaIsOverParty a trend on Twitter, he went to Instagram on Sunday, May 24, to address the allegations that he made racist comments in the right-hand online chat room.

"I want to address what has been happening on Twitter," his post began. Although she admitted joining the chat room, hitmaker "Juicy" denied making any racist comments. "I've used public chat rooms for socializing since I was a kid. I shouldn't have been to some of those chat room sites, but personally I've never been involved in any racist conversation. I'm sorry for everyone. Offended." he added.

Noting that she herself is "a black woman," she takes pride in her race and says, "Half of my family is black from South Africa and I am very proud of where I come from."

Doja also explained her 2015 song "Dindu Nuffin", which is considered racist by its title. The title is a racial slur used by members of the alternative right for people of color who declare their innocence after being victims of police brutality.

"As for the old song that resurfaced, it was in no way linked to anything outside of my own personal experience. It was written in response to people who often used that term to harm me," he explained. "I tried to change its meaning, but I admit it was a bad decision to use the term in my music."

"I understand my influence and impact and I am taking everything very seriously," he continued, before apologizing for offending anyone, "I love you all and I am sorry I bothered or hurt you. That is not my character, and I am determined to shoot him. everyone in the future. Thank you. "

However, not everyone accepts Doja's apology. Accusing her of making excuses, one of those Instagram users responded to her statement: "She knew what she was doing when she joined those racist chats." Another wrote: She regrets being caught. "Someone else added:" Were you in racist chat rooms / sites but never engaged in racist conversation? It doesn't even sound credible. "