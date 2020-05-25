Doja Cat addresses alleged racist comments

For days, Black Twitter has been pushing for the cancellation of Doja Cat with the hashtag #DojaIsOverParty. This occurs after a video appears where she is in a conversation with suspected racists.

In part, she wrote:

"I want to address what has been happening on Twitter," he said for the first time. "I have used public chat room sites, but personally I have never been involved in any racist conversation," she added.

She continued: "I am a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa, and I am very proud of where I come from South Africa and I am very proud of where I come from.

"As for the old songs that resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experiences," he said. It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me, "he explained.

"I understand my influence and impact. I am taking all this very seriously. I love you all and I am sorry I disturbed or hurt you. That is not my character, "he said. And I am determined to show that to everyone in the future. Thank you," wrote the 24-year-old.

Doja just got her first # 1 on Billboard with her Say So Remix, with Nicki Minaj. This is reportedly the first time that two women have mastered that place. In 2014, Iggy Azalea's "Fancy,quot; with Charli XCX held that spot from June to July 2014.

