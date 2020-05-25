Documentary & # 39; 30 for 30 & # 39; by Lance Armstrong: & # 39; I don't know if doping caused cancer

Lance Armstrong said in the Sunday episode of "Lance," the ESPN documentary "30 for 30," recounting the rise and fall of the cycling legend, that he doesn't know if his testicular cancer was the result of doping.

Armstrong answered a blank question in the documentary about whether the doping, which he said started in 1992 or '93, caused testicular cancer. Armstrong was diagnosed in October 1996 at the age of 25; he won the first of seven Tour de Frances in 1999, making his triumph over the disease an important focal point in his success story.

"I don't know the answer to that," said Armstrong. "And I don't want to say no because I don't think it's correct either. I don't know if it is yes or no, but I certainly wouldn't say no. The only thing I will tell you is that the only time in my life that I made growth hormones was the season from 1996. So in my head, I'm like 'growth, growth, hormones and cells.' As if something good needs to be cultivated, it does. But wouldn't it also make sense that if there is something wrong, that it also grows? "

Armstrong's answer is in line with a previous answer he gave on the subject in his 2013 doping confession; Television presenter Oprah Winfrey asked if the banned substances "contributed,quot; to her diagnosis.

"I don't think so," Armstrong said at the time. "I'm not a doctor, I've never had a doctor tell me or personally suggest it to me, but I don't think so."

That said, former Armstrong teammate Floyd Landis said in a 2011 Sports Illustrated story that Michele Ferrari, the doctor who administered prohibited substances to Armstrong, was convinced that it contributed to his cancer diagnosis.

"I remember when we were on a training trip in 2002," Landis told SI, "Lance told me that Ferrari had been paranoid because it had helped cause cancer and had become more conservative after that," Landis said.