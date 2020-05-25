Dirk Nowitzki Joins Virtual Fireside Chat to Provide Guidance to Local Student Athletes – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than a year ago, Dirk Nowitzki retired from the NBA, but the Mavericks legend continues to have an impact on his hometown.

%MINIFYHTML551bc267208f504181d276edc8b6cc8a13% %MINIFYHTML551bc267208f504181d276edc8b6cc8a13%

Nowitzki engaged in a virtual fireplace conversation with more than 60 local student athletes and their families last week.

"Hopefully I can give some pointers …" is how Dirk logged in online.

For the next 40 minutes, Dirk did that, and more.

Nowitzki answered questions from a moderator and half a dozen student athletes. He talked about his role models like his father and Michael Jordan, his lifelong mentor and coach, Holger Geschwindner, and how he struggled against insecurity from the moment he set foot in Texas in 1998 as Germany's first-round pick.

%MINIFYHTML551bc267208f504181d276edc8b6cc8a14% %MINIFYHTML551bc267208f504181d276edc8b6cc8a14%

“For me it was always a constant fight. I'm not the safest person by nature, I'm always the shy type, "Nowitzki said.

“I always wanted to be part of the team. For me, when I wanted to grow and have to improve, I always wanted to lead by example, "he added.

The Chat by the Fire was part of an outreach program created by Trey Athletics, a nonprofit youth sports organization.

Trey Athletics' mission is "to empower athletes to become leaders and role models."

When the coronavirus outbreak made it impossible for the group to meet in person, Trey Athletics created virtual chats to lead role models to the group.