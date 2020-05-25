DeSoto honors fallen heroes with solemnity and social distance on Memorial Day – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wearing masks and practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the people of DeSoto gathered at the city's Military Memorial for a Memorial Day Memorial Ceremony.

The event honored the brave members of the United States Armed Forces who gave their lives to protect the country and maintain their liberties.

The ceremony was led by the chairman of the DeSoto Veterans Affairs Committee, retired US Army Lt. Col. Russell Hooper and DeSoto Mayor Curtistene McCowan.

State Senator Royce West, DeSoto Provisional Mayor Kenzie Moore, and former DeSoto Mayor and retired United States Air Force Colonel Bobby Waddle made remarks at the event.

Program participants briefly gathered for a quick group photo.