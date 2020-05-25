Home Local News Derrek Tuszka's route to the Broncos fueled by work ethic, family

Derrek Tuszka's route to the Broncos fueled by work ethic, family

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Derrek Tuszka's route to the Broncos fueled by work ethic, family
%MINIFYHTML86283ee5b9781a07d3731055f2d520be10%

%MINIFYHTML86283ee5b9781a07d3731055f2d520be11%

The area surrounding Tuszka's home in Warner, S.D., was the first athletic stage for Jarrod and his younger brother, Derrek. Name a competition, soccer or basketball, hunting or fishing, and the hip duo would play to win.

Her mother, Stacy, has a first memory. Nearly two decades ago, Jarrod was 5 and Derrek was 3, and when it came time to play soccer in the backyard, they asked for a pin.

"He would be the quarterback for the entire team," Stacy said with a smile. "He wasn't a very good (pitcher), but they were small. I didn't have to throw it that far. We would invent the game and the other would be in defense. "

Derrek has never stopped playing, competing and winning.

He was a star in nine-man soccer, a five-year starter in high school basketball and part of four FCS national championship teams in the state of North Dakota. Along the way, a work ethic was established, on and off the field, that was never compromised. Tuszkas' work. Period.

Derrek combined desire with natural talent to attract the Broncos, who made him their final draft pick (seventh round / No. 254) last month.

"One of the funniest guys I've ever had the privilege to be around and train with," said NDSU defensive end coach Buddha Williams. "The effort was never a question and his engine was carried over to everyone else in the room and on the team."

That mindset helped Tuszka transition from small-town high school football to the mainstream FCS program, and will provide a foundation with the Broncos. The late picks need everything to go smoothly, primarily the opportunity to appear on the tape during pre-season / training camp practices and pre-season games, to be on the opening week roster. But the coronavirus pandemic has kept the NFL's doors closed since mid-March.

Tuszka, who had 29 1/2 sacks in 53 games for the Bison, trained at the Centennial at Broncos strength and conditioning coach Center Loren Landow before the scouting combo and returned to the Denver area last week . When the Broncos finally put on pads and helmets, Tuszka will have multiple goals: defending the race at 251 pounds, quickly moving from defensive end in a 4-3 scheme to outside linebacker in a 3-4 front while holding his pass. Rushed prowess and become a central player for special teams.

Check all three boxes and you could challenge Malik Reed and Justin Hollins for the number 4 spot behind Von Miller, Bradley Chubb and Jeremiah Attaochu.

Next article
Next article

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©