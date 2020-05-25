Derrek Tuszka's route to the Broncos fueled by work ethic, family

%MINIFYHTML86283ee5b9781a07d3731055f2d520be11% %MINIFYHTML86283ee5b9781a07d3731055f2d520be11%

The area surrounding Tuszka's home in Warner, S.D., was the first athletic stage for Jarrod and his younger brother, Derrek. Name a competition, soccer or basketball, hunting or fishing, and the hip duo would play to win.

Her mother, Stacy, has a first memory. Nearly two decades ago, Jarrod was 5 and Derrek was 3, and when it came time to play soccer in the backyard, they asked for a pin.

"He would be the quarterback for the entire team," Stacy said with a smile. "He wasn't a very good (pitcher), but they were small. I didn't have to throw it that far. We would invent the game and the other would be in defense. "

Derrek has never stopped playing, competing and winning.

He was a star in nine-man soccer, a five-year starter in high school basketball and part of four FCS national championship teams in the state of North Dakota. Along the way, a work ethic was established, on and off the field, that was never compromised. Tuszkas' work. Period.

Derrek combined desire with natural talent to attract the Broncos, who made him their final draft pick (seventh round / No. 254) last month.

"One of the funniest guys I've ever had the privilege to be around and train with," said NDSU defensive end coach Buddha Williams. "The effort was never a question and his engine was carried over to everyone else in the room and on the team."

That mindset helped Tuszka transition from small-town high school football to the mainstream FCS program, and will provide a foundation with the Broncos. The late picks need everything to go smoothly, primarily the opportunity to appear on the tape during pre-season / training camp practices and pre-season games, to be on the opening week roster. But the coronavirus pandemic has kept the NFL's doors closed since mid-March.

Tuszka, who had 29 1/2 sacks in 53 games for the Bison, trained at the Centennial at Broncos strength and conditioning coach Center Loren Landow before the scouting combo and returned to the Denver area last week . When the Broncos finally put on pads and helmets, Tuszka will have multiple goals: defending the race at 251 pounds, quickly moving from defensive end in a 4-3 scheme to outside linebacker in a 3-4 front while holding his pass. Rushed prowess and become a central player for special teams.

Check all three boxes and you could challenge Malik Reed and Justin Hollins for the number 4 spot behind Von Miller, Bradley Chubb and Jeremiah Attaochu.

For the past three weeks, Tuszka, with her iPad in the Broncos' hand, has been studying for hours while at her brother's home in Fargo.

"He is so detailed in his work, that is where he has set himself up for great success," said Jarrod, who was also a defensive end at NDSU. Once he was able to get into the Denver playbook, he never put that aside. It was like his Bible. It lit up when I looked up and said, "This makes sense." Learns fast ".

Jarrod paused and added: "He is a special guy."

And the guy has a special story.

Nine Men's Football Benefit

When Derrek was eight months old, the Tuszkas moved from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Warner, Stacy's hometown. The 2010 census lists 457 residents and Stacy estimated that Derrek's class of high school graduates was approximately 19-21 children.

Warner is less than 15 minutes south of Aberdeen. The Missouri River is 110 miles to the west and Derrek and Jarrod visit there to dive and fish for pike perch. When their children attended NDSU, Stacy and her husband, Mark, were going to drive 185 miles to Fargo, turning left on Route 12 East and Interstate 29 North.

Mark works for an Ohio-based packaging company and Stacy for her family's agricultural business. The Tuszka boys grew up on the outskirts of town, close enough to walk to school, but with plenty of room, Derrek said, "that we were able to fire our weapons in the backyard."

Keeping up with Jarrod, two years before him at school, was always Derrek's goal.

Jarrod learned to ride a bike at age 5? Derrek wanted at 3 1/2. Did Jarrod start lifting weights as a teenager? Derrek started training at the same time. Jarrod earned a black belt in taekwondo? Derrek followed quickly. And when Mark and Stacy, who often volunteered to coach Jarrod's old teams, needed an additional player? They promoted young Derrek.

"They're not twins, but they're pretty close based on how they grew up together," said Mark, who played defensive end and kicker in Minn.-Duluth in the late 1970s. "Anything Derrek was involved with, he said. stressed. It was applied, focused and competed. ”

Derrek was a dominant nine-man soccer player. A normal defense has four linemen, three linebackers and two defensive backs, and the game is played on a field that is 80 yards long and 40 yards wide.

Derrek saw playing time in eight positions (everything except quarterback, defensive end and offensive line). During Jarrod's last two years of high school and Derrek's first two, they lined up as linebackers with one simple goal.

"It was a competition for who could get to football faster," said Jarrod.

Derrek said: "I think playing (different positions) helped me tremendously with my athletics and just learning to read the game from those points."

Derrek ended his high school career with 342 tackles and 1,460 rushing yards, but he was largely recruited. Two Division II programs, Northern State in nearby Aberdeen and Minn. Duluth, her father's alma mater, offered, but NDSU was in love with adding another Tuszka.

Jarrod joined the NDSU program in 2013 and Derrek followed two years later, choosing Bison instead of a late push from Wyoming, whose new coach, Craig Bohl, had just left NDSU.

"Boosted,quot; to succeed in the NFL

NDSU included 109 players on last year's championship winning list. Fifty-four were from North Dakota and Minnesota, but only three from South Dakota. Not from a high school football hotbed, Derrek had to learn a higher level of play … by dealing with two additional players and a larger field.

"It took a little time," said Derrek. "The practice was huge for me. That year (red jersey), it was good to learn from some of the older boys and take a lot of reps in practice. ”

Derrek debuted as a rotational defensive end in 2016 (four tackles). The next season, he often lined up on the defensive end against Jarrod, who saw the NFL's ability in his younger brother.

"People would say," You have a partial opinion, "Jarrod said." He is my brother, but there have been so many great (NDSU) athletes who played in the NFL and you have a good eye. "I knew at the end of the 2017 season. I would have a chance. It just gets better every year. "

Two seasons of 7 1/2 sacks prepared Derrek for an excellent senior year: 13 1/2 sacks will be named Defensive Player of the Year for the All-America First Team and Missouri Valley Conference.

The Bison's depth allowed coaches to use a two-platoon line, keeping Tuszka cool by the end of games and selecting third-try situations.

"Remarkable (consistency)," said Williams, who joined the NDSU staff in 2017. "Every time he hit the field, you can bet you were going to get it all and he would be one of the league's best players of the week in and week out. "

Tuszka's daily commitment to soccer took time away from his other passion: flying.

On his 18th birthday, his parents gave him a plane ride with Mike Harmon, who sprayed the Tuszka fields. Derrek obtained his pilot license and has around 300 flight hours. He and his father are co-owners of a 7GC Champ, a single-engine, two-seat boat.

"He has pursued flying as if he had an education and soccer," said Mark Tuszka.

And now the search is staying in the NFL. According to the Pro Football Reference, 11 South Dakota natives have played at least 100 games in the league, led by kicker Adam Vinatieri (Yankton) and include tight end Dallas Clark (Sioux Falls), offensive tackle Riley Reiff (Parkston). and linebackers Chad Greenway (Mount Vernon) and Ben Leber (Vermillion).

"(The NFL) was something we never really talked about: it seemed so far away and a great achievement to know that that doesn't happen to the people where we live," said Stacy Tuszka. "But when they started talking about it, I thought if anyone could do it, it was Derrek because he was very motivated."