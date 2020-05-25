Denny Hamlin's crew members suspended 4 runs for tungsten fall – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML3ac92dc3630f41b6b4625c4d0c66d8a214% %MINIFYHTML3ac92dc3630f41b6b4625c4d0c66d8a214%

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – NASCAR suspended three critical crew members for Denny Hamlin's team on Monday because a piece of tungsten fell from his car on the lap lap before the Coca-Cola 600.

Tungsten is required to meet the minimum weight requirements on the car and the NASCAR rule book states that if it ever separates, it is a four-race automatic suspension for the crew chief, the chief of automobiles and the engineer.

Chris Gabehart, the crew chief, was suspended along with automobile chief Brandon Griffeth and engineer Scott Simmons.

Joe Gibbs Racing said he would not appeal the penalty and that he already had roster replacements for Wednesday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Sam McAulay will be the crew chief, while Eric Phillips will be the chief of automobiles and Scott Eldridge, the engineer.

%MINIFYHTML3ac92dc3630f41b6b4625c4d0c66d8a215% %MINIFYHTML3ac92dc3630f41b6b4625c4d0c66d8a215%

The next four NASCAR races will be in Charlotte, Bristol, Atlanta and Martinsville between Wednesday night and June 10, when the suspension ends. NASCAR is trying to squeeze in eight postponed Cup events from a 10-week suspension for the conavirus pandemic.

The added ballast piece to the car weighs 35 pounds and costs $ 1,877 from the supplier. He fell out of the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota before the start of Sunday's race and Hamlin pitted for more weight to be added to the car. He did not join the race until eight laps were completed.

He recovered to 29th place on the 40-car field.

Hamlin won not only the opening of the Daytona 500 Mile season, but he also won last Wednesday night at Darlington Raceway.