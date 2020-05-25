Denny Hamlin's crew members suspended 4 runs for tungsten fall – Up News Info

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – NASCAR suspended three critical crew members for Denny Hamlin's team on Monday because a piece of tungsten fell from his car on the lap lap before the Coca-Cola 600.

Tungsten is required to meet the minimum weight requirements on the car and the NASCAR rule book states that if it ever separates, it is a four-race automatic suspension for the crew chief, the chief of automobiles and the engineer.

Chris Gabehart, the crew chief, was suspended along with automobile chief Brandon Griffeth and engineer Scott Simmons.

Joe Gibbs Racing said he would not appeal the penalty and that he already had roster replacements for Wednesday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Sam McAulay will be the crew chief, while Eric Phillips will be the chief of automobiles and Scott Eldridge, the engineer.

