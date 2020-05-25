Data leak: 8 billion Internet records leaked from millions of Thai users – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLc114f599540830933a9d88d8f975c91c13% %MINIFYHTMLc114f599540830933a9d88d8f975c91c13%

A security researcher alerted Thailand's national computer emergency response team, known as ThaiCERT, after it found a database that exposes more than eight billion Internet records to millions of Thai Internet users.

Although it is unclear who owns the database, the researcher, Justin Paine, believes that a subsidiary of a major Thailand-based mobile network operator called Advanced Info Service (AIS), probably controlled the database.

The database, which contains DNS queries and Netflow data, was on the Internet without a password.

"Using this data is simple enough to paint a picture of what a person does on the Internet," Paine wrote in a blog post on Monday.

According to a report on TechCrunch, Paine alerted AIS to the database opened on May 13. After receiving no response for a week, Paine reported the matter to ThaiCERT on May 21. The database was secured on May 22.

"Based on the data available at BinaryEdge, this database was first observed as publicly exposed and accessible on May 1, 2020. I discovered this database approximately 6 days later, on May 7, 2020," Paine wrote in the blog.

Although DNS queries do not contain confidential information such as passwords and private messages, they can reveal which websites and applications a user uses.

