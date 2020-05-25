Dallas restaurants and bars compete with wet weather, coronavirus concerns, Memorial Day limited capacity weekend – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Memorial Day weekend generally means big business for Dallas area bars and restaurants.

But the wet weather, along with concerns about the coronavirus, affected some establishments more than others.

Last weekend marked the second phase of reopening of Texas Governor Abbott, allowing bars to reopen at 25% of capacity, while restaurants would reopen at 50% of capacity.

For many bars, it was the first time the public had reopened since the pandemic-related closings began.

Dallas resident Alexandra Toribio was so shocked by what she saw on Saturday night while driving through Deep Ellum, that she asked a relative to start recording the scene from the passenger seat.

"No one seemed concerned or like they were slowing down," Toribio said. "They were standing in the crowd, hanging out, it was a normal Deep Ellum outside, people having fun, loud music."

Heavy rains lowered some expectations, pushing places like The Rustic to swing.

"We have half of our business on the patio because we have such a beautiful patio that it presents challenges in keeping everyone indoors," said Bryan Harris, general manager of The Rustic.

On Monday, customers arrived at The Rustic as soon as the doors opened. Some customers said they tried to make the most of rainy vacations when they would otherwise have spent time outdoors.

"Our initial plan was to be outside and ride a bike, but given the weather, we thought we would be indoors and eat something good," said client Andrew Harrison.

But Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is asking for caution. He asked residents to still opt for takeout or delivery when possible.

"We want to maintain the economic recovery. The best way to do this is not to have a second form of COVID triggered by people who are close to strangers, "Jenkins said." Just wait a little longer if you want to do what's safe according to local health experts to sponsor things. like bars. "

While Toribio said she is not ready to venture outside, she understands why others might.

"It is a double-edged sword. I know where the businesses come from, they are trying to feed their families and make sure that their businesses remain open," Toribio said. "At the same time, we as people need to get together, we could also be doing our part to stop the spread, so it really is prioritizing how important it is to go out drinking with your friends right now."

The Greater Dallas Restaurant Association says it's too early to know how well the establishments fared over Memorial Day weekend.

The city of Dallas said information on which establishments received citations over the weekend will be available Tuesday.