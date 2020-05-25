Dallas Mayor's Milk Initiative delivers 1,000 gallons on day one – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML61881108362bbf19f511d04219a4e53713% %MINIFYHTML61881108362bbf19f511d04219a4e53713%

– Volunteers delivered 1,000 gallons of milk to 500 families on a rainy Monday, the first day of the Mayor's Milk Initiative, the Dallas Mayor's Office said in a press release.

Based on recipient responses regarding the size of their homes, the Memorial Day distribution helped more than 2,200 people.

Dallas-based Borden Dairy delivered the milk Monday morning to the Eladio R. Martinez Learning Center in West Dallas.

Volunteers from Dallas West Church of Christ and New Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church delivered milk to families in need.

"I am pleased that, through the Mayor's Milk Initiative, we were able to help so many families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mayor Eric Johnson. “I am also incredibly grateful to the volunteers for showing up to help, despite the rainy weather. I am proud of our community, but I am not surprised; Our residents regularly help their neighbors in times of crisis. "



The Mayor's Milk Initiative will distribute milk to 15 more sites in the coming days.

The next distribution is Tuesday, May 26 starting at 1:00 p.m. at 4:30 p.m. at St. Philip's school and community center.

You can find a complete list of sites, dates, times, and site hosts here.

The Mayor's Milk Initiative is made possible by the Department of Agriculture's new Farmer's Family Food Box Program, which is part of the Coronavirus Agricultural Assistance Program.

Borden received the USDA's largest award under the Farmers to Families Food Box Program and plans to distribute a total of 700 million servings of milk in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest regions, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois , Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

"Dallas is our home and we are proud to expand our local donation initiatives with the support of the Mayor, the Dallas ISD and other non-profit partners," said Borden CEO Tony Sarsam. "Borden applauds the City for its prompt response to ensure that DFW residents have convenient access to nutrition during this time."