Daily cases of Dallas County coronavirus continue to decline; No new deaths on Monday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services reported 171 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total count of cases in Dallas County to 8,998, including 211 deaths.

No new deaths were reported as of 11:00 a.m.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization that reported employment, more than 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a wide range of occupational sectors affected, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy , lifeguards and other essential services. functions

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under the age of 65 and about half have no high-risk chronic conditions. Diabetes has been a reported high-risk underlying health condition in approximately one third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total of 211 deaths reported to date, more than a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued the following statement Monday.

Today's numbers continue a trend of lower cases than we saw last week and we have a Memorial Day present where no deaths have been reported. Whether we all continue this trend and go from our current state of red "stay home, be safe,quot; to orange, it is up to all of us.

Avoiding crowds, keeping a 6 foot distance, covering your face as a quintessential American value of an act of kindness and protection for essential workers and patrons when we are in business or on public transportation, and practicing good hygiene are the best ways to flatten the curve.

I know this Memorial Day is raining and people are eager to get out and do something, but remember, local doctors advise avoiding crowds and delaying meals in person until we've seen a 14-day decrease in hospitalizations and admissions to the ICU. Whatever you do, have a very happy Memorial Day as we honor those who gave the maximum sacrifice for our country.

We are all in a place of sacrifice, although not as great as the sacrifice of our veterans. It is up to all of us to make smart decisions and delay unnecessary purchases or trips to restaurants to protect not only ourselves but our community. Remember, #StayHomeSavesLives.

