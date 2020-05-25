Cynthia Bailey has one last fan call about an amazing opportunity

Cynthia Bailey made an exciting announcement a few days ago for her fans and is now back with one last greeting! Here is his last call that he shared on his social media account.

& # 39; LAST CALL! Happy Sunday my beautiful women and men of color over 18 years. When the opportunity hits you, you respond better … When you fall asleep, you lose automatically. We are in ACCOUNT DOWN to close @ambiskincare, "Cynthia began her post.

She went on and said: Siguiente Next big face search! Hurry … and seize the moment. The deadline for all presentations and publications is 5:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 26. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to become the next big face of the #ambiskincare brand. Send via LINK IN MY BIO ⬆️ or GO to AMBI.com/nextgreatface/ to get all the details. ARE YOU THE NEXT GREAT FACE OF AMBI? It could be … "Cynthia,quot;.

A follower posted this message: love I love Ambi, my aunt has been using it for 30 years and I use it. Amazing! & # 39;

Someone else wrote: & # 39; I know I don't have a perfect face, I don't think, but my skin is great and @ cynthiabailey10 I'm going to try it because you have taught people that low self-esteem doesn't matter. & # 39;

A follower mentioned RHOA and NeNe Leakes and said, "Cynthia, please leave Nene, you don't need her and never let her come back into your life!" She is poisonous and bitter and will never be happy for you! Let her go, please!

Another commenter had something to say about Kenya Moore and posted, "Be careful, Kenya may try to enter the contest, as it won a beauty contest years ago."

Someone else wrote: ‘Do you remember when that African man with bones told you that you were getting married? When you were already married at that time hahaha. Maybe I was talking about your fiancé now … hahaha. "

The other day, Cynthia announced to her fans and followers that she wrote the prologue to Mike Hill's memoir called "Open Mike,quot;. I couldn't be more proud of him.



