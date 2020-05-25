Crowds visit San Francisco parks and beaches on Memorial Day after weeks of sheltering in place

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – After months of sheltering in place, the Memorial Day crowds at Ocean Beach were as thick as those in Orange County that they earned their tongue and the shutdown of Governor Gavin Newsom.

While the arena is vast and wide, and it seemed that a certain social distance was being maintained, people who illegally parked in lots, or on the Great Highway, returned from the beach to find San Francisco police tickets in their cars.

The situation warranted a response from the San Francisco Emergency Operations Center:

"San Francisco has made great progress against the coronavirus, due to our aggressive and early action, and the participation of all the San Franciscans who stayed at home, washed their hands, practiced social distancing and covered their faces when they were out of home. We understand that people want to enjoy great water and spend time with friends and family. However, the fact remains that the Stay Home Order is still in effect and the virus continues to circulate in our community. As a city, let's be smart and continue to protect loved ones and neighbors vulnerable to this virus. Together, we can safely reopen San Francisco. "

Inside Golden Gate Park, visitors made the most of the slow street program and spread out, some exercising, some simply strolling through the concrete without cars.

In Marina Green, daily walker Ron Minolli says he was impressed with the distancing efforts.

"I've already walked around twice and it seems like everyone is observing the six-foot distance in their groups, so that's great," said Minolli.

While six feet of space between people was easy to find, the masks were a little more difficult.

"The least we can do to protect ourselves," said Al Urb. "Wearing a mask is not too difficult. I think it helps, I think it works. If you're going to be here, you're going to be between people, I think a mask will help you, absolutely. "