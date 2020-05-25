Courteney Cox's teenage daughter Coco puts on makeup.

During this quarantine period, many celebrities have been sharing their DIY looks, whether it's home haircuts or makeup done by their male partners or other family members. It is a great way to pass the time!

%MINIFYHTML6713648351301cc1f19112b3964fb9c313% %MINIFYHTML6713648351301cc1f19112b3964fb9c313%

That said, the Friends Courteney Cox actress did something similar, and her teenage daughter Coco put makeup on her!

The 55-year-old actress shared a clip showing the 15-year-old girl working on her appearance while at home, still social estrangement!

At the beginning of the video, Coco was already applying eyeshadow, admitting that she was fighting to make it flawless since "Your eyes are really hard to work with, Mom."

Then, the mother was shocked to realize that her daughter was already done with the glamorous look!

‘Is that all the makeup? Is this the whole look? She asked.

"That's all I do," replied the teenager, referring to the usual makeup routine she always does on herself.

However, he did return for some finishing touches, working a bit harder on his mother's eyeliner.

The look was completed with a tear and two kisses under the eyes of the actress.

In the caption, Cox joked, "I asked coco to put on my makeup … I guess you get what you pay for!"

But his famous fans really liked the final look!

Suzanne Somers, for example, wrote in the comments: ‘OMG! This is so good. She understands it. Good job Coco! I miss you so much . It comes this summer. I am inviting myself! "

Natasha Bedingfield also left a series of heart emojis underneath the post and also told the mother and daughter that she loves them.

%MINIFYHTML6713648351301cc1f19112b3964fb9c314% %MINIFYHTML6713648351301cc1f19112b3964fb9c314%

Ad %MINIFYHTML6713648351301cc1f19112b3964fb9c335% %MINIFYHTML6713648351301cc1f19112b3964fb9c335%

Courteney and his daughter have been posting a ton of joint content online during this blockade, much to the enthusiasm of the star's fans.



Post views:

5 5