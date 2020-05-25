Corruption trial begins in Netanyahu, taking Israel to unknown territory

JERUSALEM – Three electoral challenges from a former head of the people's army failed to overthrow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A clear majority of Israeli lawmakers were unable to set aside their differences long enough to expel him.
The long-awaited opening of proceedings in the matter of the State of Israel v. Benjamin Netanyahu led the Prime Minister and the country into unknown and dangerous territory. Few acting national leaders since Charles I of England have been prosecuted on criminal charges brought for their official acts. Netanyahu, who broke with tradition by not giving up defending himself, is Israel's first.
The trial is expected to last a year or more, and the first witnesses are not expected to testify for months. If convicted, Mr. Netanyahu, who has long maintained his innocence and insisted that the case would amount to nothing, could face years in prison.
To Israel and its young and malleable democracy, judging the most powerful man in the country may seem like a statement about the resistance and equity of government institutions.
"It is a sign of strength," Sima Kadmon, a political columnist for the Yediot Ahronot newspaper, said in an interview on Sunday morning. "Despite everything, Benjamin Netanyahu will go to trial today."
But others say Netanyahu's decision not to step aside, as his predecessors Yitzhak Rabin and Ehud Olmert had done when under investigation, was a sign of national shame and exposed a serious weakness that could become more critical the longer the judgment.
Professor Shlomo Avineri, a political scientist at the Hebrew University, said that Israel faced a number of serious challenges, both old and new, but that Mr. Netanyahu's trial would prove to be as much of a distraction to them as the research that led to it. .
"It will haunt the system," said Professor Avineri. “This is not what public discourse is about. And this will continue for some time. "
Worse yet, good governance experts warn that if the charges against Mr. Netanyahu are reduced to conflicts of interest, those are nothing compared to the perceived conflicts that could arise when the prime minister simultaneously leads the nation and fights for its freedom.
"Yes, God forbid, we will have a war, will it be because there is a security threat, or because this will be a kind of moment when you want to disturb public opinion?" said Professor Yuval Shany, a legal scholar at the Hebrew University and the Israel Institute of Democracy.
Such doubts could extend to large and small issues: appointments, assignments, even the response to the coronavirus, experts say. “Every decision will be suspicious; every move will be suspicious, "wrote Yaakov Katz, the editor of The Jerusalem Post.
Shany said there was a "basic incompatibility,quot; between the government administration by Mr. Netanyahu and his "fight as a defendant, and fighting very aggressively and perhaps very effectively, in order to weaken the government authorities who are are processing. ""
Netanyahu has launched a long campaign to discredit the law enforcement system, calling the cases against him a "witch hunt,quot; and attacking police and prosecutors, many of them right-wing comrades or Netanyahu's appointees, such as shillings. leftists.
On the eve of the trial, his allies in the Likud party escalated that attack, denouncing the attorney general as a criminal and saying that anything less than an acquittal would devastate the public's faith in the justice system.
"It is the field on the right that is being tried," Amir Ohana, the newly appointed public security minister who oversees the police, said in a television interview on Saturday night.
In an extraordinary scene, Mr. Netanyahu arrived in court on Sunday and delivered a fierce attack denouncing the case against him, calling it "an attempt to thwart the will of the people, an attempt to bring me down and the right wing,quot; .
With Likud ministers in masks arranged behind him, Mr. Netanyahu, wearing a blue and white striped tie but no mask, accused the police, the prosecution and the "left-wing newspapers,quot; of conspiring against him, but said I would not do it. cowed
"They don't care if some kind of obedient right-wing poodle comes in their place, but I'm not a poodle," he said, before walking into the courtroom and listening, occasionally nodding, for an hour as his attorneys took turns to requesting a panel of three judges will delay proceedings for months, delaying testimony until the spring of 2021.
Nahum Barnea, an influential columnist for Yediot Ahronot, noted that Mr. Netanyahu's goal was "to delegitimize the prosecution and judges before the trial has begun."
After the volley of Likud ministers and legislators, he predicted, there would be a flurry of social media led by Netanyahu's son Yair, and then "mobs will take to the streets and may even invade the court."
So, Mr. Barnea sought to put out the flames of the culture war. "It is not Jesus who is being judged, and it is not Pilate who is issuing the verdict," he wrote. "Chill out."
Still, with protesters for and against Mr. Netanyahu protesting loudly outside the courtroom on Salah a-Din Street in East Jerusalem, which no other country has formally recognized as part of Israel, there seemed to be enough Reasons to Expect the Great However, the break in Israeli society between Mr. Netanyahu's devotees and those who see him as a scourge will only be aggravated by his trial.
"Some people I know did not believe this day would ever come," said Fania Oz-Salzberger, a left-wing political theorist and historian at the University of Haifa law school.
"We are celebrating a small victory," he said. “But almost everyone around me suspects that this test will somehow stop. What I would call deep democracy, civil society, is now very alert to anything that could go wrong. "