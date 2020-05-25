Coronavirus Live: updates from around the world

Countries struggle to resume air travel, as the United States bans passengers from Brazil, and India restores flights.
Across the world, countries are struggling with the challenge of how to better restart air travel, a cornerstone of modern trade, but also a dangerous vector of coronavirus infection.
As some nations have controlled their outbreaks, they are both reopening their skies and identifying other relatively safe countries that will be allowed to travel.
But nations that were still in the midst of the pandemic were newly closed, with their people excluded from airports they once accepted.
While the United States restricted travel, India, emerging from a national blockade, resumed it.
Hardeep Singh Puri, India's aviation minister, said domestic flights would run about a third of operations as of Monday. Food would not be served on flights, he said, and passengers would have to wear masks and undergo temperature controls.
In Europe, the countries that have been most successful in containing the virus sought broker travel deals.
Officials in Greece have suggested an "airlift,quot; with other nations that have minor outbreaks. International flights to Athens will resume on June 15 and to the country's other airports on July 1.
"I care U?" it reads. "100,000 dead,quot;.
Trump and his advisers have said yes, but he has made little effort to prove it this Memorial Day weekend. He finally ordered the flags be lowered to half the staff at the White House only after his critics accused him of doing so, and otherwise he did not take public notice like the American The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached a staggering 100,000.
As the country approached six digits of death, the president who repeatedly criticized his predecessor for playing golf during a crisis spent the weekend on the links for the first time since March. When I wasn't hanging around in a car, I was on social media embracing marginal conspiracy theories, amplifying messages from a racist and sexist Twitter account and hurling insults at the playground at perceived enemies, including his own former attorney general.
This was a death toll that Mr. Trump once predicted would never be reached. In late February, he said there were only 15 cases of coronavirus in the United States, underestimating even the actual number, and stated that "15 in a couple of days will drop to almost zero." In the annals of the American presidency, it would be difficult to recall a more catastrophically wrong prediction.
It was 1952, and the young men had returned to the industrial cities of western Massachusetts. after serving in World War II. They were children from poor families. And they suffered damage: shaking, learning to live without limbs, unable to communicate what they had seen.
But almost 70 years later, when the coronavirus began to spread across the country, that promise was broken. Of the 210 veterans who lived at the facility at the end of March, 89 are now dead, 74 tested positive for the coronavirus. Almost three-quarters of the veterans inside were infected. It is one of the the highest number of fatalities of any end-of-life facility in the country.
These veterans had survived some of the bloodiest battles of World War II.
There was James Leach Miller, who at 21 was in Omaha Beach on D-Day, crowded into a landing ship with other young men. He died of coronavirus on March 30.
There was Emilio DiPalma, who at 19 was a sergeant in the army. The He watched Hermann Goering, the driving force behind the Nazi concentration camps, during the Nuremberg trials. He died of coronavirus on April 8.
The question of what went wrong at the Holyoke Soldiers Home will be with Massachusetts for a long time.
Investigations have been launched, several of which seek to determine whether state officials should be charged with negligence under civil or criminal law. But many in the state are Reviewing the decisions made since 2015, when a moderate and technocratic Republican governor, Charlie Baker, was elected on a promise to control spending.
"He died without any care," said Linda McKee, Mr. Miller's daughter. "There was nobody there giving orders."
Damien Cave, head of the Times office in Sydney, writes about the resumption of classes in Australia.
I made my daughter her favorite breakfast this morning and packed extra snacks in my son's lunch box. Not even a soggy rain could weaken my mood; If my wife and I could have had champagne at 8 a.m., we would have.
Finally, after seven weeks at home filled with Zoom lessons, fractions, overdue homework, TikTok, and a few tears, our two children returned to their real-life classrooms full time.
"I'm not excited about school," my daughter, Amelia, 9, told me as we headed to central Sydney in the morning. "I am excited for normal life!"
The announcement of a full comeback came suddenly last week. In our house, cheers shook the windows. We had seen Australia's infection rates are declining and he wonders when the time will come. We believe that schools only brought minimal risk and great benefits.
But as I watched other parents this morning, some in masks, others with hand sanitizer, I couldn't help feeling that "normal life,quot; was already down.
Amelia tells me that hugging at school now brings a scolding. The dance is still canceled. His 11-year-old brother Balthazar is also unlikely to go to Bush camp with his class next month, a sixth-grade milestone he had been waiting for since last year.
I want to believe that these little sacrifices are not what you will remember. I want to believe that you will look back and remember these island months as a special interlude, yes, with some discussions, but also with many Snickerdoodles, art projects, and fun family videos too.
That we have honestly learned less about school than ourselves.
Our children said they were surprised to find out how hard their parents worked. I came out with a deeper understanding of my children as students; I now know that my generally calm son learns better not only, but in groups, even if it means sitting across from me; and it turns out that my daughter is much more diligent than her talk suggests.
There's a part of me that will miss you now that they're gone. But I don't want them back, not just because that would mean a second wave of the virus; Also because the school, now we know more than ever, is a beautiful luxury.
Wang Yanyi, who heads the Wuhan Virology Institute, said the institute first received a sample of the virus in late December. At that point, the virus had been circulating in Wuhan, a major travel center, for weeks.
"We had no knowledge of the virus before that, nor have we known, investigated, or maintained the virus," said Dr. Wang.
Scientists are still studying how the outbreak occurred the first time. Most of them believe that the virus was transmitted from bats to humans through an intermediary species, one that was likely sold in a wet market in Wuhan late last year.
On Sunday, Trump's national security adviser Robert O & # 39; Brien appeared in "Face the Nation,quot; and "Meet the Press," accusing Chinese officials of covering up the Covid-19 outbreak.
Congregations in the United States still used Facebook or YouTube to celebrate services on Sunday, or participated in their cars in church parking lots.
But pastors have been sharing plans to return to in-person services in the coming weeks.
The dispute has become clearly political, as an increasing number of churches rejected restrictions on in-person worship and President Trump threatened on Friday to try to override governors who refuse to open houses of worship.
"Some governors have considered liquor stores and abortion clinics to be essential, but have neglected churches and other houses of worship," Trump said. "It's not right. So I am correcting this injustice and calling essential houses of worship."
The leaders of the Church of God in Christ, a historically black denomination with some six million members worldwide, urged pastors not to start reopening until at least July.
"The morally safe option is to wait," said Bishop Charles E. Blake Sr., presiding bishop of the church. "We don't think this is the time, and neither do the scientists and doctors we consult with."
In Germany, which for weeks has allowed religious services, 40 parishioners were infected with the coronavirus during a service at a Baptist church in Frankfurt, health authorities said.
Six parishioners were hospitalized, according to Wladimir Pritzkau, a parish leader.
France took tentative steps on Sunday to reopen churches, mosques, and synagogues. Officials were pushed by a legal challenge to a general ban on public worship that would not be lifted until the end of May.
In Jerusalem, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher reopened its doors after a two-month closure. In the West Bank, thousands of Palestinians gathered on the streets early Sunday morning in defiance of coronavirus restrictions, including many who demanded that Palestinian authorities reopen mosques for Eid al-Fitr, the festival for the conclusion of the fasting month of Ramadan.
Governments and companies now require or at least recommend The use of face masks in many public settings. But as parts of the United States reopened, some doctors recommended another layer of personal protective equipment: clear plastic face shields.
"I put on a mask every time I walk into a store or other building," said Dr. Eli Perencevich. "Sometimes I also wear a cloth mask, if the store's policy requires it."
Dr. Perencevich is an infectious disease physician at the University of Iowa and the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System. In In an opinion piece published last month in the Journal of the American Medical Association, he and two colleagues argued that simple clear plastic face shields could help reduce infection transmission.
Nor has it been investigated how well a person's face shield protects other people from viral transmission, the concept called source control which is a primary benefit of surgical and fabric masks.
A multi-million dollar institution in the Seattle area invests in hedge funds, manages a couple of venture capital funds, and works with elite private equity firms like the Carlyle Group.
And this spring, Providence received at least $ 509 million in government funding, one of many wealthy beneficiaries of a federal program that is supposed to prevent healthcare providers from tipping over during the coronavirus pandemic.
With With states restricting elective surgery and other non-essential services to hospitals, their revenues have been reduced. The Department of Health and Human Services has disbursed $ 72 billion in grants since April to hospitals and other healthcare providers through the rescue program, which was part of the CARES Act economic stimulus package. The department plans to eventually distribute more than $ 100 billion more.
Until now, wealth has largely flowed to hospitals that had already accumulated deep financial reserves to help them weather an economic storm. The smallest and poorest hospitals are receiving small amounts of federal aid in comparison.
Despite calls for the expulsion of a senior adviser who disobeyed Britain's stay-at-home order, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is standing next to the officer, Dominic Cummings, who had become ill with the coronavirus.
Cummings has said there was no other way to care for his young son after he and his wife began showing symptoms of the virus.
"He followed the instincts of every parent and every parent, and I don't take it down for that," Johnson said Sunday. "I think that in all aspects, he has acted responsibly, legally and with integrity."
Mr. Johnson's decision to endorse his adviser underscores his deep trust in Mr. Cummings, who was the architect of his electoral victory last year and the driving force behind his ambitious post-Brexit agenda. But it is unlikely to disable the rampage over Cummings' actions, which critics send a signal that British leaders may ignore the rules they impose on others.
The opposition Labor Party called for an investigation into Mr. Cummings' conduct and accused Mr. Johnson of double standards.
"It is an insult to the sacrifices made by the British people that Boris Johnson has chosen not to take action against Dominic Cummings," Labor leader Keir Starmer said in a statement. "The public will be forgiven for thinking that there is one rule for the Prime Minister's closest adviser and one for the British people."
The reports were contributed by Raphael Minder, Melissa Eddy, Megan Specia, Ben Dooley, Joshua Barone, Jesse Drucker, Sarah Kliff, Mark Landler Stephen Castle, Damien Cave, Joshua Barone, Mariel Padilla, Michael Paulson, Jessica Silver-Greenberg, Knvul Sheikh , Ben Sisario, Michael Wilson, Zachary Woolfe Kai Schultz and Ellen Barry.
%MINIFYHTML91c1c69e19d258801edebe5c7de4e7e115%