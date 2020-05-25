coronavirus: Latvia to launch Google-Apple compatible coronavirus contact tracking app – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML157c25684d64eff7fc567371c545971f14% %MINIFYHTML157c25684d64eff7fc567371c545971f14%

Latvia aims to become one of the first countries to launch a smartphone app using a new toolkit created by the US tech giants. USA Alphabet's Apple and Google to help track coronavirus infections.

The initial success of tracking apps in countries like Singapore and Australia has been mixed because Apple's iPhone doesn't support its approach to using short-range Bluetooth radio as a proxy to measure the risk of infection.

Latvia's Apturi Covid (Stop Covid) app, by contrast, is based on technology released last week by Apple and Google, whose iOS and Android operating systems run 99% of the world's smartphones.

"The developers believe that reliance on this standard will ensure widespread adoption and also compatibility over time with contact tracking applications worldwide that are also expected to adopt the same exposure notification framework," the developers said. of the application in a statement.

The app would only work within the Baltic nation of almost 2 million people at first.

But its approach aligns Latvia with a flexible coalition of European countries, including Germany, Switzerland and Estonia, which are working to make their national applications 'communicable'. between them across borders.

Like mobile roaming, such interoperability would allow an app to work when a user travels abroad, giving governments greater confidence to ease travel restrictions without triggering a second wave of the pandemic.

