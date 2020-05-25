Coronavirus is afraid of the Golden Girls icon

WENN

The 98-year-old actress is said to stay safe and keep her sense of humor in the midst of the pandemic, while enjoying the daily visit of various wild animals in her beautiful backyard.

Up News Info –

Betty white remain in good health. As the country continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, an update to the "The Golden Girls" icon field has emerged. A publicist for the 98-year-old actress said the funny woman is "doing very well" in quarantine, joking that "the virus is afraid of her."

In an email statement to Today, the representative revealed how the actress plays Elka Ostrovsky in "Hot in Cleveland"She protected herself and stayed safe during the global crisis." No one allowed to enter except those who must, "explained her representative, before adding that" she has assistants who are great with her. "

White's publicist also noted that despite having to stay home "The lost Valentine"The actress did not lose her sense of humor." We always laugh, "said the representative.

As for his daily activity, White was said to enjoy the accompaniment of wildlife in his backyard. "Betty has a beautiful backyard with a series of wild animals visiting. Two ducks always come to say hello. They go to the glass door and look inside," shared her representative. "The animal community is taking care of it."

Days earlier, White herself told Closer Weekly that she is "blessed with incredibly good health." She added: "That is something you appreciate very much." Your artist friend Tom sullivan In addition, he revealed that he spent his time in self-isolation reading the "Los Angeles Times" from start to finish.

"She owns literally thousands of crossword puzzle books and does them constantly so her mind jumps," he added. "This is really serious with her." Meanwhile, another close friend claimed that she "tried to zoom in on her Scrabble game with her friends, but it's not the same."

On the actress's fondness for vodka martini, her friend explained to the magazine: "Betty loves to joke that vodka keeps her young. She loves the image of her sitting at home in a rocking chair, drinking a martini and watching shows. of games, but she's not really a heavy drinker. That's not her. She'll only take a few sips of a cocktail if the occasion calls for it. "