Coronavirus in Minnesota: 745 new cases of COVID-19 reported as death toll approaches 900 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2bbb85d0e5cd5b2c8aeb24320f604d8a14% %MINIFYHTML2bbb85d0e5cd5b2c8aeb24320f604d8a14%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota added 745 more cases of COVID-19 to its infection count on Monday as residents prepared to participate in virtual Memorial Day ceremonies.

Updated data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows that 12 more people have died from complications of the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The death toll in the state now stands at 881, and most victims are residents of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes. Nine of the newly registered facilities were long-term care residents.

Meanwhile, 605 are currently in Minnesota hospitals battling the disease. Of these, 248 are in intensive care, up to 41 on Sunday.

RELATED: Virtual Memorial Day Services to Be Held in Minnesota

%MINIFYHTML2bbb85d0e5cd5b2c8aeb24320f604d8a15% %MINIFYHTML2bbb85d0e5cd5b2c8aeb24320f604d8a15%

Since the start of the outbreak, there have been 21,315 laboratory-confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Minnesota. More than half of those infected, 14,816, have recovered from the disease and are no longer isolated.

Still, experts have long warned that the true impact of COVID-19 in Minnesota is likely much greater than that of the tests, as initial tests were limited. However, in the past few weeks, testing capacity has seen a steady increase. Currently, more than 7,000 tests can be processed in a single day.

The state's goal is to be able to process 20,000 tests a day, enough for any resident showing symptoms to get tested.

RELATED: National Guard offers free COVID-19 tests on Memorial Day

For most people, the symptoms of COVID-19 are mild, such as fever and cough. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and people with underlying problems.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.