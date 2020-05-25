Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads surrender

An attorney for the family of a Connecticut murder suspect asked Monday for his surrender when police involved in a multi-state search for the 23-year-old college student circulated a photo of a person who matched his description walking down the roads of the railroad in Pennsylvania.

This undated photo provided by the Connecticut State Police shows Peter Manfredonia. —Connecticut State Police via AP

Peter Manfredonia, a senior at the University of Connecticut, is suspected of killing Ted DeMers, 62, and Nicholas Eisele, 23, before forcing Eisele's girlfriend to get into her car and flee the state. with her.

The 23-year-old woman was located Sunday at a rest stop near Paterson, New Jersey, in her 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, police said, and was not injured.

Manfredonia, believed to be armed with various weapons stolen during an invasion of his home, was last seen on Sunday in a white T-shirt, dark shorts, and a large duffel bag near the train tracks in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Paterson is about a 90-minute drive from Derby, Connecticut, where Eisele was killed. East Stroudsburg is approximately an hour further west on Interstate 80.

A lawyer for the Manfredonia family, Mike Dolan, said the suspect has struggled with mental health problems and "has sought the help of several therapists."

"Peter, if you are listening, you are loved," Dolan said at a press conference on Monday. “It is time for the healing process to begin. It is time to surrender. You have the full support of your parents and your sisters and your family. So, Peter, from your parents, we love you, please give yourself. "

Connecticut State Police plans to hold a press conference on Tuesday.

Manfredonia, a Sandy Hook finance and mechanical engineering expert, is suspected of killing DeMers and assaulting another man, possibly with a sword or machete, in Willington on Friday after they found Manfredonia walking down a road and offered him a journey back to his motorcycle. .

The second victim, Nicholas Eisele, was found dead at his home on Sunday in Derby, which is about 60 miles southwest of Willington and west of New Haven. Eisele, a 2016 Newtown High School graduate, worked with her father in a landscaping and irrigation business. The state police described him as an acquaintance of Manfredonia.

Earlier Sunday, a Willington man reported that Manfredonia detained him against his will, who then left with food, various weapons, and the man's truck, which was later found abandoned near Osbornedale State Park, a mile from the home. from Eisele.

Eisele's family organized an online fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses and far exceeded the goal of $ 10,000 in just a few hours. On the page, friends and family shared memories, including their love for their mother's German Shepherds, Trooper and Sandy.