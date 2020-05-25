Concerned Tamar Braxton reacts to sister Toni Braxton's confusing swimsuit / lingerie photo that offers so much to see fans

Toni Braxton looks more than amazing at the age of 52, and decided to show it all in what appears to be a little black bikini that makes her fans drool and drop that delicious slice of cake.

The singer turned to social media and shared a sizzling photo where she explained that her toned body is ready for Memorial Day, but she is afraid to go to the beach due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Toni's 3.3 million followers on Instagram enjoyed a spectacular view with the mirror selfie.

The "Un-Break My Heart,quot; singer wasn't actually wearing a bikini, instead she was wearing sheer lingerie to flaunt her flat stomach and small waist.

Toni's sister Tamar Braxton said this: "Oh, I'm going to go see how you are … are you okay?"

A fan replied, "So you just turned 25 forever? Is that the plan? Aht aht, Toni's slander will not be tolerated. 🖤"

This sponsor stated: "No. We want Toni short hair in a honey cover-up. Toni does not conform to society. She is classic!"

Another person shared: “Toni Braxton, you are showing yourself! "Well damn Toni, let me go do more crunches, hahaha."

This person wrote: “You look good, I wish I had a body like you. She always had an amazing body. "

In a recent interview, Toni spoke about her health by saying, "It is not your fault. It is nothing that you did. It is just what it is. It is just what your body is or has become. There is nothing you could have done. to change it ".

She also talked about releasing new music soon: "I'm really excited for a new album to come out. The new single is coming out next month. I'm back to what I absolutely love, so I'm looking forward to it."

She added: "We are filming … I didn't even know it was on Netflix. It's busy time, family-occupied … We are a family that loves a lot and just lets people watch when we fight a little bit. We allow them to too See love. Although we love each other, sometimes we don't get along, but in the end, we discover it and unite with love. "

Toni still has people talking on social media.



