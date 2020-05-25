Colorado restaurants may reopen this week after coronavirus outbreak

%MINIFYHTML748732ba7963e14bb6a56c372228551513% %MINIFYHTML748732ba7963e14bb6a56c372228551513%

On Wednesday, Colorado restaurants will be able to seat a limited number of customers indoors, and some summer camps may open on June 1, Governor Jared Polis announced Monday.

Restaurants will have to follow a series of rules, including limiting the number to half the facility's occupancy, to a maximum of 50 people. Guest groups will be limited to a maximum of eight people and restaurants must space tables at least 6 feet apart, as directed by the state.

Bars that do not serve food will remain closed and the governor's office in June will review when those facilities may reopen, according to a press release Monday.

The governor also allowed the ski ban to expire. Therefore, ski resorts can work with local authorities if they decide to reopen. Polis will hold a press conference tomorrow. – Elise Schmelzer (@EliseSchmelzer) May 25, 2020

Polis praised the efforts of Colorado residents to curb the new coronavirus, saying the collective changes made the reopening possible.

%MINIFYHTML748732ba7963e14bb6a56c372228551514% %MINIFYHTML748732ba7963e14bb6a56c372228551514%

"If we can continue to stay at home as much as possible, wearing face covers and washing our hands when we leave the house, then we can stop the spread of the virus while reviving our economy," Polis said in a press release. "If not, it will cost lives and the economic pain will also be worse."

Summer day camps for children will also open from June 1, although night programs must wait at least until July. Programs will also have to follow guidelines, including limiting the number of campers in a space and preventing groups of children from mixing.

"The risk, although lower, remains very real, and it is up to families to make the best decisions that work for them," Polis said in the press release. "We also appreciate the critical role that day camps play, along with the daycare that has already been operating as safely as possible, in supporting working parents."

Polis also allowed the executive order to close the ski areas to expire and said private camps can be opened. The ski facilities must work with their local governments to reopen, although several resorts previously said they would not resume operations this season.