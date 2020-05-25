Colorado restaurants may reopen this week after coronavirus outbreak

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4
<pre><pre>Colorado restaurants may reopen this week after coronavirus outbreak
%MINIFYHTML748732ba7963e14bb6a56c372228551512%

%MINIFYHTML748732ba7963e14bb6a56c372228551513%

On Wednesday, Colorado restaurants will be able to seat a limited number of customers indoors, and some summer camps may open on June 1, Governor Jared Polis announced Monday.

Restaurants will have to follow a series of rules, including limiting the number to half the facility's occupancy, to a maximum of 50 people. Guest groups will be limited to a maximum of eight people and restaurants must space tables at least 6 feet apart, as directed by the state.

Bars that do not serve food will remain closed and the governor's office in June will review when those facilities may reopen, according to a press release Monday.

Polis praised the efforts of Colorado residents to curb the new coronavirus, saying the collective changes made the reopening possible.

%MINIFYHTML748732ba7963e14bb6a56c372228551514%

"If we can continue to stay at home as much as possible, wearing face covers and washing our hands when we leave the house, then we can stop the spread of the virus while reviving our economy," Polis said in a press release. "If not, it will cost lives and the economic pain will also be worse."

Summer day camps for children will also open from June 1, although night programs must wait at least until July. Programs will also have to follow guidelines, including limiting the number of campers in a space and preventing groups of children from mixing.

%MINIFYHTML748732ba7963e14bb6a56c372228551515%

Next article
Next article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here