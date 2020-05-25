Home Local News Colorado lawmakers return to tackle $ 3.3 billion budget hole

Colorado lawmakers return to tackle $ 3.3 billion budget hole

Matilda Coleman
There is no public health insurance option. Drastic cuts to K-12 and funds for higher education. Elderly people who lose tax exemptions in their homes.

These are some of the dozens of sacrifices the Colorado Democratic-led Legislature must make when it returns to work Tuesday after a March 14 suspension caused by the coronavirus.

The economic consequences of the pandemic are forcing a 25% cut in next year's general fund spending, with virtually all sources of revenue, from sales and revenue taxes to tourism spending and mining extraction fees. oil and gas paid by the energy industry, in free fall.

The top priority is to pass a balanced budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, and in doing so, Democratic Governor Jared Polis' ambitions to provide universally available healthcare and cut costs will moderate.

At marathon sessions in the past three weeks, the Joint Bipartisan Budget Committee drew up a spending plan that cuts $ 3.2 billion from the $ 13 billion discretionary fund. It will first be filled by the House, where Democrats have a comfortable majority.

Funding for full-day kindergarten, one of Polis' top priorities, is secure, for now. But budget writers suggested more than $ 720 million in cuts to K-12 schools, and more than $ 490 million in cuts for higher education.

