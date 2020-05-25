Colorado lawmakers return to tackle $ 3.3 billion budget hole

%MINIFYHTMLd5458ef5942b4196263f6481027876bf11% %MINIFYHTMLd5458ef5942b4196263f6481027876bf11%

There is no public health insurance option. Drastic cuts to K-12 and funds for higher education. Elderly people who lose tax exemptions in their homes.

These are some of the dozens of sacrifices the Colorado Democratic-led Legislature must make when it returns to work Tuesday after a March 14 suspension caused by the coronavirus.

The economic consequences of the pandemic are forcing a 25% cut in next year's general fund spending, with virtually all sources of revenue, from sales and revenue taxes to tourism spending and mining extraction fees. oil and gas paid by the energy industry, in free fall.

The top priority is to pass a balanced budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, and in doing so, Democratic Governor Jared Polis' ambitions to provide universally available healthcare and cut costs will moderate.

At marathon sessions in the past three weeks, the Joint Bipartisan Budget Committee drew up a spending plan that cuts $ 3.2 billion from the $ 13 billion discretionary fund. It will first be filled by the House, where Democrats have a comfortable majority.

Funding for full-day kindergarten, one of Polis' top priorities, is secure, for now. But budget writers suggested more than $ 720 million in cuts to K-12 schools, and more than $ 490 million in cuts for higher education.

Committee members cut funds from countless other programs, ranging from tourism promotion to the correctional department, to deliver their recommendations.

The panel, for now, saved $ 60 million for a state reinsurance program designed to lower premiums in the individual health insurance market. Plans to consider a state public health insurance alternative are being scrapped, as is a paid family license bill. The suspension of the senior tax exemption will generate $ 164 million and the suspension of contributions to the state pension plan of another $ 225 million.

Minority Republicans last week returned Polis' allocation of most of the $ 1.7 billion Colorado received in federal emergency funds to fight the coronavirus without consulting his leadership. They argue that the Constitution gives lawmakers authority over spending.

On Capitol Hill, Republicans vow to fight for education funding, maintain the property tax exemption for seniors, challenge Polis' authority over emergency spending, and promote the immediate reopening of the economy.

Polis has cited a disaster declaration approved by President Donald Trump when issuing a series of executive orders to combat the pandemic, including federal aid allocations.

In a recent statement, Senate Republicans said Polis adopted an order to stay home, followed by a gradual relaxation of restrictions, without sufficient justification. Polis has reviewed the epidemiological science behind the administration's strategy in his frequent public sessions.

A Capitol building typically filled with 100 legislators, legislative staff, witnesses at hearings, dozens of lobbyists, journalists, and public visitors will look different this week. All visitors will be temperature controlled; lawmakers are encouraging more remote or written testimony at committee hearings; The seats in the chambers of the House and the Senate will adopt social distancing and other protections. Some legislators with pre-existing medical conditions are expected to participate remotely. Lobbyists will contact lawmakers by text message, email, and phone.