Colorado eighth graders denied final chance to compete at Scripps National Bee

Bee tray spelling.

This is how some children felt whose lives revolved around the Scripps National Spelling Bee after the competition was canceled for the first time since World War II due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With no plans for an alternate or rescheduled event, or extended eligibility, older eighth graders will miss out on competitively spelling the last words that many have been studying for most of their childhood.

The cancellation of Bee Week was expected, during which hundreds of word nerds from across the country would have gathered in National Harbor, Maryland, this week to try to outwit Merriam-Webster due to the public health crisis.

But Colorado children and their families were shocked to learn that the competition's backup plans were z-i-l-c-h.

Paige Kimble, executive director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, said Scripps tested the concept of an online bee and extended eighth grade eligibility, but there were too many issues that could not be solved for it to function equitably and maintain its standards.

"We dug deep and determined that it simply is not possible given the way we are designed. What happened is painful and has left a huge void in many people's lives," said Kimble. "It is just a great loss and we are grieving, and we know they are grieving."

Former Scripps Bee competitor-turned-spelling coach Sylvie Lamontagne, 17, of Lakewood, started a petition, with more than 4,100 signatures as of Friday, asking Scripps Bee to have a modified spelling bee by 2020 or to extend eighth grade eligibility through 2021.

"There are children who drop out of their social lives entirely in high school, and they do it willingly," Lamontagne said. "It takes thousands of hours. I honestly think it's comparable to the amount of time that Olympic athletes entered or NCAA athletes. NCAA athletes got an extension of eligibility because everything was canceled. These kids are so emotionally involved in this and spending so much time, but they don't have this last chance. It really sends the message that athletics is inherently more important than academics, and I don't think it's a good message to send to kids who may have more nerdy passions. "

Cameron Keith, a Boulder student who studied nearly 30 hours a week before what would have been his fifth trip to the National Bee, felt listless because hearing that the competition wouldn't allow eighth graders a year of makeup .

The 14-year-old, who advanced to the Scripps Bee final last year, hoped to claim victory, but also savor the final chapters of his youth story.

"It was absolutely overwhelming to hear this," said Cameron. "Thinking about the sacrifice that was made to prepare this, I think it has not gone very well. I have just been sitting since then."

Synte Peacock, Cameron's mom, doesn't understand why Scripps wouldn't try to provide something to competitors: an online bee, an event rescheduled on a safer date, an extension of eligibility for eighth-graders.

(Two Texas teens have established an alternative online event called the SpellPundit Online National Spelling Bee, which will take place this week in place of the Scripps Bee.)

This week, Kimble said the spellers will be honored via the bee website, which will show students who were able to qualify before the pandemic canceled many regional bees, and recognized eighth graders who qualified last year. .

"They were all incredulous," said Peacock. "No one had really thought that Scripps would simply cancel entirely and do nothing for the children at all. They are an organization that depends on these children … Children accept this promise that they will work incredibly hard, and it has become so difficult in recent years that you have to dedicate a lot of your life to be competitive. Obviously this year, the competition couldn't go as planned, but they turned around and said, "Hey, it's over. Bad luck shut up. '

Kimble said that before the new coronavirus attack, 155 children qualified to compete in the Scripps Bee, 55 of those eighth graders, but at least 5,000 more children were unable to attempt to qualify due to pandemic-related cancellations.

"The process of trying to figure out how to fairly incorporate those children into local qualification competitions leading up to the national finals and all that is involved with our local partners makes (the eighth grade eligibility extension) impossible. Kimble said.

When Scripps attempted to replicate an online version of the bee, Kimble said logistical problems such as being unable to guarantee that children heard and pronounce their words correctly made the competition uneven.

"The appointment of our champions is something we take seriously, and we want it to be beyond reproach and questionable," said Kimble. "We have the reputation we have for seriously protecting the quality of our work."