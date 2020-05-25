Colleyville Memorial Day Service closed for the first time due to coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML42ec424a730515dccf05e514efab1be714% %MINIFYHTML42ec424a730515dccf05e514efab1be714%

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Many Memorial Day services across the country were canceled due to coronavirus concerns, but not the service at Bluebonnet Hill Cemetery in Colleyville.

Monday's service had all the sounds and sights typical of a Memorial Day service with an obvious omission.

For the first time in over 40 years, the Colleyville service dedicated to those who sacrificed themselves for all of us was closed to the public.

"A couple of months ago we were still locked up," said Cary Grossi of Dignity Memorial, the funeral company that operates Bluebonnet Hill. "We had to see what the Governor allowed us to do, but at the same time, it was still a very important service for us."

If they couldn't maintain a service for hundreds in person, the organizers decided they would broadcast it live by thousands via Facebook.

Dignity Memorial brought in a video production team to create a virtual ceremony for those who were unable to attend.

Commander Nathan Tucker, a chaplain in the United States Air Force, was asked to deliver the opening address.

Tucker said it would have been easy to cancel, but he appreciates that the organizers have not.

“I think a lot of times, and I would include myself, we just go about our business and make a hamburger and spend time with our families. We forget that someone, thousands of people, died for us for freedom as citizens of this great country. We can not forget ".

