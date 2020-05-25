Colin Kaepernick's GF Nessa says Colin Kaepernick is NOT retired!

Nessa, the loyal girlfriend of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, has responded to the NFL, denying his claims that he is retired.

"The @NFL @nflcommish @NFLPA lying on his NFL website claiming that @ Kaepernick7 & # 39; retired & # 39;. Colin did NOT retreat. The cowards criticized him for protesting peacefully against police brutality. He is a Superbowl QB and he should be playing because his stats show that, "he wrote alongside a screenshot from an NFL website that clearly says Kaep withdrew from the league.

Kaepernick was kicked out of the NFL after protesting police brutality and social injustice by kneeling during the pre-game national anthem in 2016. He later sued the league and settled for him for an undisclosed amount.

In November 2019, Kaepernick worked for seven NFL teams in Georgia, but none of the teams picked him up during the season.

He announced earlier this year that he would soon be releasing a memory.