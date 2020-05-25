Colin Kaepernick's GF Nessa says Colin Kaepernick is NOT retired!

Nessa, the loyal girlfriend of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, has responded to the NFL, denying his claims that he is retired.

"The @NFL @nflcommish @NFLPA lying on his NFL website claiming that @ Kaepernick7 & # 39; retired & # 39;. Colin did NOT retreat. The cowards criticized him for protesting peacefully against police brutality. He is a Superbowl QB and he should be playing because his stats show that, "he wrote alongside a screenshot from an NFL website that clearly says Kaep withdrew from the league.

