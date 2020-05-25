Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart separate after 3 years of dating

It ended by Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart.

The 27-year-old actor and the 23-year-old actress have split, according to People and Page six citing sources.

This was not the first time that Riverdale the couple had sparked divided speculation. As fans will recall, rumors began to spread that the dynamic duo had quit last summer. However, stars Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper set the record right after the release of their W Magazine cover story, telling fans: "Don't believe everything you read on the internet, kids." Sprouse also responded to "unfounded allegations,quot; linking him to Kaia Gerber in April. At that time, a source told E! The news that celebrities were distancing themselves socially but "were still together."

"Their relationship is always top to bottom," said the source at the time, "but they talk every day and care a lot about each other."

Reports of the Sprouse and Reinhart romance first aired in July 2017. They did not make their first red carpet appearance together until the 2018 Met Gala, however.

Over the years, the co-stars have remained shy about the state of their relationship.

"We are not struggling with the idea of ​​people pulling us together, but we are very close," Reinhart said. W Magazine last May. "We recognize that we are in a relationship, but it is a small part of who we are as people. We want our own separate identities."