Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are reportedly no longer an item!

Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are no longer an item! Sources have commented on their separation through People and Page Six, but have yet to personally confirm it.

However, this is not the first time that they have sparked breakup rumors!

The same thing happened last summer too, but at the time, the actor couple addressed the speculation in their cover interview for W Magazine.

"Don't believe everything you read on the Internet, kids," Reinhart told fans.

Furthermore, he also tagged Sprouse as his "boyfriend,quot; during another interview, this time for the September issue of Coveteur.

Then, in April, Cole romantically linked up with another girl, model Kaia Gerber, something he quickly denied, calling people on his "baseless allegations."

Around that same time, a source discovered through E! News that they were still coming out but were only quarantined separately.

"Their relationship is always top to bottom, but they talk every day and care a lot about each other."

The two have always kept their romance a secret, making it difficult to know what's really going on between them.

Last year, in May, Reinhart shared with W Magazine that it was Cole's idea to be private and, although at first she didn't want that, she began to appreciate it.

‘We recognize that we are in a relationship, but it is a small part of who we are as people. We want our own separate identities. Now that I am X years old, I appreciate the privacy we have, which has encouraged me to take. No one knows how long we have been together, and no one will know until we are ready to say it. No one knows how we fell in love except us and our close friends. It's really special, "he shared through the news outlet at the time.



