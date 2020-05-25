City Finds Way to Honor Navy Sailor Lloyd Timm, Killed in Pearl Harbor, After Pandemic Delayed Funeral – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML855b28b4aeb733c6402afecfeb0afa5213% %MINIFYHTML855b28b4aeb733c6402afecfeb0afa5213%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On this Memorial Day weekend, a Minnesota community remembers a United States Navy sailor who was unable to rest due to COVID-19.

It took nearly eight decades to identify the remains of Lloyd Timm after he was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. He was supposed to be buried on Monday, but the ceremony was postponed due to restrictions on the meetings.

Timm was among the 429 crew members who perished on the USS Oklahoma, but only 35 bodies could be identified at the time.

Lloyd Ness, who is named after his uncle, lives in Woodbury.

"He's really a big influence on my whole life," said Ness. "There really was no reason for them to determine who he was from that massive crypt of bodies."

But the new technology used Ness's DNA, along with other family members, to finally identify the remains of the 19-year-old fallen.

Timm's family planned to bury him in his hometown of Kellogg on Memorial Day, but the burial is on hold.

"We all believe that the safest thing is to wait for this virus to pass, you know, or to be under control before bringing all these people into this situation," said Ness.

Instead, people living in Kellogg have lined the main street with flags honoring and remembering service members for Memorial Day. They will lead to where Timm will finally be buried.

It is where his family and community always wanted him: his home.

"It really grounded me and made me realize how lucky I have been, you know, and how little my problems are," Ness said.

Timm will be buried in Greenfield Cemetery, outside Kellogg. The family has not set a date for the new burial.

More than 72,000 people are still missing from World War II.

