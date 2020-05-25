Ciara's adorable kids have the sweetest fight for a birthday kiss on the lips in a viral video

Ciara's adorable children Future and Sienna Princess melted hearts after they appeared in a recent video where they have the sweetest fight over a kiss.

Recently, the "One, Two Step,quot; singer celebrated her son, Future's sixth birthday, and was quarantined.

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, had a fun and elaborate backyard and an obstacle course for Future, who was joined by her three-year-old sister.

The brother / sister duo was seen on videos enjoying delicious cakes and snacks and playing games.

At some point, Sienna wanted to kiss her brother on the lips, and he wasn't having it.

Future found clever ways to push his sister away, who still kissed him and hugged him for his birthday.

A fan said: “Sienna looks like her dad hahaha. She loves her big brudder 🥺 ".

Another commenter stated, “Black and free kids loved it correctly. Yes‼ ️ "Just do it really fast, Future." "Cici is not playing with him."

A third follower stated, "This was not scheduled. Sister, don't kiss me. Turned turned six years old and acted like she didn't know anyone. Hey, she never stops. I will tease my brothers until the end of the day. However, the I love death. And they love me so much. The brothers are amazing. You can't help but hug them. ❤️ "

This person wrote: "Amazement. I love to see brothers and sisters get along. I used to fight with my brother constantly! My sister stays trying to kiss me on the mouth when we were younger como️ like cold "

A fifth observer chimed in: "My sister kept trying to kiss me on the mouth when we were younger como️ like the cold."

Ciara, who is pregnant with her third child, recently spoke about having a baby during the coronavirus pandemic, saying, "It was the first time we had that kind of experience, and it was a moment that marked the time we lived in." inside, but we did the best we could. "

She added: “I took tons and tons of videos, tons and tons of photos during the ultrasound and I made the best of it and what we do at home is sing to the belly. When Russell puts his hand on my belly, the baby starts to move around a lot. The more you do that kind of thing, it allows you to come together and really make the most of the moment. "

Ad

The family is gaining new fans with every cute post.



Post views:

0 0