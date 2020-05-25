Christina Milian confesses Matt Pokora's affinity for making more baby grow in her

Instagram

Four months after giving birth to her son with her singing boyfriend, the hit maker & # 39; Dip It Low & # 39; She admits that she is definitely considering trying to conceive again during the coronavirus pandemic.

Singer Christina Milian She is "definitely considering" expanding her family, just four months after giving birth to her second child.

The hit maker "Dip It Low" welcomed his son Isaiah with her boyfriend, her singing partner Matt PokoraIn January, she became a family of four with Milian's daughter Violet, 10, from her marriage to ex-husband The-Dream.

Parenthood has made Pokora unsettling for more children, and he's eager to get Milian pregnant sooner rather than later.

"This is his first child and he is in love. He is ready to do more," beauty Us Weekly tells us. "I'm like, 'Wait, my body isn't ready!' I just want to enjoy this moment!"

However, Milian, 38, confesses that the idea has grown rapidly in her: "I'm like, 'Well, maybe, do we hurry and continue to be able to eliminate him (complete his family)?' ; ".

And the new mom admits that it is "not out of the picture" for the couple to try to conceive again during the coronavirus pandemic, sharing: "We are definitely considering doing more (babies)!"

For now, Milian enjoys experiencing a new parenthood with Pokora, whom she has been dating since 2017, and seeing him bond with her son has made the singer fall in love with him much more.

"I think we have become stronger, we have become closer," she says. "I mean, we were super close already. We are best friends already, but I mean having this together and looking at each other and just knowing what we've done together has just become that kind of real unconditional love." I see that she loves being in his father role. "

Meanwhile, Milian has plenty to keep her busy as she is currently promoting her latest company – her own line of baby gear for the Your Babiie brand.

Called AM: PM, the collection features products the star wanted to buy for her son when he began preparing for his arrival.

"Everything I saw was pretty basic, so I just wanted to find something that had more personality, something that stood out," he explains.

The name is a nod to her 2001 debut single "AM to PM", and Milian notes that it is an appropriate title for life as the mother of two children.

"It's crazy how things happen 20 years later. It's definitely a great tribute, but it really has to do with … you know, parenting is a 24/7 job," he shares. "There is no time for you to leave the moment you have a child and that reaches adulthood and I am definitely realizing that."