Chrissy Teigen turns off Hater accusing her of having & # 39; bald & # 39; hair

Another fan is incredulous about the claim and asks the co-host of & # 39; Lip Sync Battle & # 39; me to clarify the comment while writing: & # 39; Please tell me that you know this person and they play with you? & # 39;

Chrissy Teigen not someone you play with. The 34-year-old model recently applauded an online troll who claimed in an Instagram comment that she had "bald hair on the track."

The person commented under Chrissy's latest post on the photo-sharing platform with a censored photo of herself posing with her hair long and loose. She combined the look with white underwear and knee-high white boots.

"You were surprised that your hair grew! I didn't really enjoy your photo yesterday with bald hair on the track," wrote the troll in the comment section. "Much better! Congratulations and thank you."

It wasn't long until Chrissy noticed the comment and replied. "Of course not. People just screw around."

Chrissy is truly known for never stopping to voice her opinion on social media. Previously, the mother of two children targeted the president Donald trumpIvanka Trump's daughter, after the latter tweeted a photo of a fortress house she made with her children, in addition to talking about packing sandwiches during the COVID-19 crisis. Retweeting the post, Chrissy wrote: "After quoting sandwiches in quotes, can we do Covid testing?".

Earlier this month, she also participated in a Twitter discussion with food critics Alison Roman after the blogger claimed she was "appalled" by Chrissy's popularity in the food world. The two fortunately managed to crush his meat.