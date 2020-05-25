Chrissy Teigen Troll criticizes her for having "bald hair,quot; on the track image – watch her reaction!

Hiding behind their computer screens, people can be really mean and even cruel online, saying things that they would probably never say to someone in real life. Chrissy Teigen is one of the many stars to experience a lot of criticism on social media and this time, someone criticized her for supposedly "baldness,quot;.

It all started when the model shared a photo of herself with beautiful, flowing hair.

However, that's not just what a troll focused on. Instead, they commented on another image Chrissy had posted, claiming that she had bald hair while on the track.

Chrissy is a very outspoken celebrity and she often responds to criticism and accusations coming from her platform and this time it was no different.

Perhaps this is also the reason why many feel they can shoot him, as they hope to get his attention and thus a response from the model.

The image sparking that petty comment was Chrissy wearing only white underwear and matching knee-high boots, her long wavy hair adding to the charm of the censored topless photo.

The troll thought they should let him know they preferred this photo compared to a previously posted one that looked like he was going bald on the track!

‘Your hair has grown! I didn't really enjoy your photo yesterday with bald hair on the track. Better! Congratulations and thanks, "reads the comment.

Another follower was quick to express his surprise at that comment and wondered if Chrissy maybe knew the person and if it was just an inside joke or something.

‘Of course not (I know them). People just screw around, haha, Chrissy replied.

At this point, Chrissy is very used to trolls, so she can at least laugh at the outrageous things they comment on their platforms.



