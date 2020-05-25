Cheyenne Jackson will let go & # 39; Shame and anxiety & # 39; when clarifying hair transplant surgeries

Instagram

In an emotional social media post, the & # 39; American Horror Story & # 39; star He confesses that he has been desperately trying to hide his & # 39; horrible & # 39; hair loss secret for over a decade.

Actor Cheyenne Jackson She is clarifying her "horrible" hair loss secret by sharing images of the "twisted scar" that have left her after five separate transplant surgeries.

The "American horror story"Star decided to share her personal fight with fans in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday, May 23, revealing that she has been desperately trying to hide the fact that she has been bald for more than a decade.

"I have been dreading this day for 17 years. The day my horrible secret would be revealed," he began, along with a picture of the big brand on the back of his scalp.

"No, this gnarled scar on my head is not the product of brain surgery that saved my life, nor did I narrowly survive a shark attack. It is worse. (At least in Hollywood …) I had a heart transplant surgery. hair. 5 of them, to be exact in 14 years. "

Jackson admits that the timing of his confession during the coronavirus pandemic is a bit strange, but he finally wanted to let go of the "shame and anxiety" he has struggled with since reaching fame, always fearing someone would find out.

Explaining that he began to notice his hair thinning around the age of 22, he shared: "It was really exciting for me to see him fall and I felt less attractive and really less like me as the days went by, so I saved up and had my first surgery at age 28. I hid it from everyone. It was painful and expensive, but I started to feel better about myself. "

"Over the years, as my hair kept thinning, I kept getting more procedures in secret and just prayed that no one would find out," Jackson continued. "Why? Why did I care so much? What does that say about me? Being a vain actor in an industry that rewards beauty, I promised to keep this a secret forever. I feel so stupid saying that, but it's my True. As if someone found out somehow would deny my talent or make me less viable or valuable in the world. "

The 44-year-old always took a moment to reveal his "devastating truth" with hairstyling and makeup assistants at the start of a new acting concert, but "nobody cared" except him.

Now Jackson, sporting a new haircut with shaved back and sides during isolation, has realized that hair loss is nothing to be ashamed of, and he hopes that by sharing his story, others will too. may embrace similar problems.

"I am sharing because maybe this will inspire someone to share a secret that they have been hiding, or show a scar that they have been afraid of someone seeing," he explained. "Let it go. What I learned during this pandemic is that shit like this just doesn't matter."

The father of two children added: "I am trying to teach my children to accept themselves and be proud of who they are, and to value the things that are IMPORTANT and REAL so that, like their father, the example begins with me. This that's it. I'll go first. #ShowYourScars. "