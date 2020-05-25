Cherry Canyon Fire in Kim, Colorado slowed by rain over Memorial Day weekend

%MINIFYHTMLd032bcd42e94de8d173fb8f8ef9943a413% %MINIFYHTMLd032bcd42e94de8d173fb8f8ef9943a413%

KIM, Colo. – Light rain helped slow the growth of a lightning strike wildfire in the plains of southeastern Colorado on Sunday, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said.

The canyon land fire 10 miles northwest of Kim burned 18.6 square miles and was 50% contained, said division spokeswoman Caley Fisher.

Few structures are threatened by the Cherry Canyon fire, but firefighters are working to suppress it to protect grazing land, water, and livestock that are vital to the economy of the livestock area.

Another nearby fire burned 120 acres and was also 50% contained. Local firefighters working on the 466 Fire have received help from state planes and firefighters. The cause of that fire is not known.

%MINIFYHTMLd032bcd42e94de8d173fb8f8ef9943a414% %MINIFYHTMLd032bcd42e94de8d173fb8f8ef9943a414%